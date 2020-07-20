Day At The Track

Orlando Vici son wins 122,000€ St. Michel Ajo

04:23 PM 20 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Next Direction, harness racing
The pace of Next Direction and Ilkka Nurmonen was unmatched in Mikkeli
yli.fi Photo

July 19, 2020 - Next Direction (7g Orlando Vici - Be By Luxx) traveled in gate to wire fashion for harness racing reinsman Iikka Nurmonen, trainer Timo Hulkkonen and owner Team Look The Winner to take the Gr. I St. Michel Ajo at Mikkelin Ravit today.

Race time was 1.08.9kr, a race record eclipsing the previous mark set by legendary Varenne in 2002 of 1.09.3kr.

Raced over 1609 meters (one mile) for a total purse of 122,000€ (70,000€ to the winner plus 10,000€ bonus for breaking the race record).

Next Direction, second in the 2019 edition, was off at 23.5/1 odds and he bested 2.4/1 Vennissage Grif (6m Varenne - Dalia Grif) with Alessandro Gocciadoro the trainer/driver.

Last year’s winner and 6.5/1 odds Makethemark (7m Maharajah - Global Naughty) was third with Ulf Ohlsson the pilot.

5.7/1 Moni Viking was fourth followed by Sobel Conway, Antonio Tabac (parked alongside the winner to the 1100-meter mark), and 1.1/1 favorite Missile Hill.

Next Direction

Race replay -https://veikkausmedia.fi/?video=20200719_21_110

 

Previous race winners, including many international legends (Ina Scot, Mack Lobell, Creatine, Rapide Lebel), are listed in the Wikipedia chart shown below.

 

Earlier in a four year old event named the Eugen Pylvenaisen Pokal, worth 10,000€ to the winner (total purse 24,000€), and raced over 1609 meters autostart, Mascate Match (4f Muscle Mass - Captivation - Cantab Hall) prevailed by a nose in a sharp 1.10kr with Pekka Korpi aboard.

She was off at 1.46/1 odds and racing with shoes on defeated two US bred performers, second finishing Golden Tricks (4f Trixton-Golden Goose-SJs Photo), owned and trained by Daniel Reden/Stall Zet  just missed, and third home Gerris Trix (4g Trixton-Gerris Joy-Enjoy Lavec).

Mascate Match won for the sixth time in seven 2020 starts and she now has 21 lifetime victories in 25 appearances.

Mascate Match (inside)

Race reply - https://veikkausmedia.fi/?video=20200719_21_110

 

Thomas H. Hicks


 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

$60,000 Series Finals at Yonkers
20-Jul-2020 19:07 PM NZST
Teachmehowtotory captures Sunday feature
20-Jul-2020 19:07 PM NZST
Iowa Sire Stakes heat up Humboldt half
20-Jul-2020 15:07 PM NZST
Baby trotting fillies in All-Stars action
20-Jul-2020 13:07 PM NZST
Highalator, Turbo Hill take Harrah's features
20-Jul-2020 09:07 AM NZST
NYSS action at Tioga Downs
20-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
Tall Dark Stranger rebounds in Meadowlands Pace
20-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News