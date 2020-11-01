Next Level Stuff steps up in Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Long left in the shadow of her division's titans, Next Level Stuff took the throne with an open-stretch dash past Hypnotic AM and Hambletonian Oaks winner Sorella to win the $500,000 Breeders Crown 3-Year-Old filly harness racing trot on Saturday (Oct. 31) at Harrah's Hoosier Park.



Protecting position from the pylon post, Next Level Stuff eased into the pocket as Sorella slid to top and Hypnotic AM rolled towards the front past a :27.2 first quarter. Hypnotic AM grabbed the lead into the backstretch and seated Sorella in the pocket as the tempo accelerated by a :55.2 half.



Approaching the far turn, Love A Good Story kicked off the pylons from fourth and pressed forward to challenge Hypnotic AM to three-quarters in 1:23.4, but began to lose ground off the bend. Sorella swung out of the pocket nearing the eighth pole, leaving a seam up the inside for Next Level Stuff to dart through to the open stretch as Hypnotic AM tired. Next Level Stuff charged to the finish with the most momentum, holding off Sorella in a stakes and track record 1:52 mile while Ab'sattitudexpress rallied for third and Hypnotic AM settled for fourth.





"She raced really good; her last three starts, she's really been coming into top form," winning driver Tim Tetrick said after the race. "Last week she got home in :26 and a piece and raced well, and today we got kind of the same trip -- but with the long stretch, we had plenty of time to get there. She's definitely exceeded expectations, that's for sure."



A homebred Sebastian K S filly for Runthetable Stables, Next Level Stuff won her seventh race from 13 starts this season and her 13th from 23 overall, earning $646,816. Jim Campbell trains the winner, who returned an $18.00 mutuel.



"My family's been with Jim Campbell for 30-plus years," Scott Farber of Runthetable Stables said. "My stable's named after my father, who I loved with all my heart. He's my best friend in the entire world and I just miss him so much and I hope I made him proud tonight.



"I'm so proud of this horse. I'm so proud of being a small part of the Campbell family. There's just no way I'm going to be able to put this into words."



by Ray Cotolo, for the Breeders Crown