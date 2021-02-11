Nicholas Barnsdale joins Harnesslink staff

Harnesslink is pleased to announce the signing of our newest reporter/editor, Nicholas Barnsdale, a 20-year-old journalism student from Toronto, Ontario.

Barnsdale has covered harness racing for more than two years and has appeared in outlets such as the Daily Racing Form, Down the Stretch Newspaper, harnessracing.com, and Post Time with Mike and Mike. He will join Harnesslink full-time, mainly reporting on Standardbred racing in Canada.

Barnsdale is enrolled in the Bachelor of Journalism program at Humber College in Toronto, and has been involved in the racing industry since childhood. Barnsdale has frequented racetracks from a young age with his father, Garnet, and has become more involved in the sport with age.

In 2018, the junior Barnsdale wrote his first published article for Down the Stretch Newspaper. He has since joined the United States Harness Writers Association's Canadian Chapter as a youth member and attended the Clyde Hirt Journalism Workshop. He also wrote press releases for the Woodbine Entertainment Group and the United States Trotting Association.

Barnsdale says he is excited to join Harnesslink while continuing his education.

"When Mr. [Steve] Wolf offered me a place at Harnesslink, I was really excited," Barnsdale said. "I think it's a great organization, and I'm proud to be doing my internship with them and staying in the racing industry. It was a no-brainer, honestly. I can't wait to get started and do some great work."

Harnesslink has brought Barnsdale aboard to have someone dedicated to Canadian coverage in conjunction with the website's new redesign which will debut shortly. He has years of knowledge of racing in the Great White North.

"Nicholas, or as we like his nickname, Ace, will be a great new asset to our staff," said Steve Wolf, Director of North American Operations for Harnesslink. "His youthful and enthusiastic approach to harness racing will make for a special addition to Harnesslink. We also have a number of new projects that Ace will be a big help with."

Recently, Barnsdale participated in the Leamington Raceway Youth Handicapping Challenge against fellow USHWA Canada youth member Nathan Bain, doing weekly analyses and race selections. Barnsdale lost the contest by a slim margin. He also participated in the Red Shores New Year's Eve Handicapping contest, finishing second there, too.

His first assignment will likely be coverage of The Raceway at Western Fair district. It became the first Ontario harness track to announce a reopening after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in the province. Ace will cover most Canadian circuits as they reopen for racing.