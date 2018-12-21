Nick Surick suspended from The Meadowlands

A source at The Meadowlands has told Harnesslink that harness racing trainer Nick Surick has been suspended indefintly by the New Jersey Racing Commission from the Meadowlands and Feehold Raceway.
Seven of his horses were just scratched from tonights racecard at The Meadowlands. They were;
Race 1 - Idle Bones N
Race 4 - Mac's Secure
Race 5 - Hepburn Hanover
Race 5 - Livingthedream
Race 6 - JK Parlay
Race 9 - American Image
Race 10 - Abbeylara
More news will be coming out in the following days.
Harnesslink Media