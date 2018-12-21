Nick Surick suspended from The Meadowlands

A source at The Meadowlands has told Harnesslink that harness racing trainer Nick Surick has been suspended indefintly by the New Jersey Racing Commission from the Meadowlands and Feehold Raceway.

Seven of his horses were just scratched from tonights racecard at The Meadowlands. They were;

Race 1 - Idle Bones N

Race 4 - Mac's Secure

Race 5 - Hepburn Hanover

Race 5 - Livingthedream

Race 6 - JK Parlay

Race 9 - American Image

Race 10 - Abbeylara

More news will be coming out in the following days.

Harnesslink Media