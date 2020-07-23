Nick's first win brings grins galore

Teenage South Australian harness racing driver Nick Brown has "broken the ice" in a way he's never going to forget-getting home on a rank outsider for his trainer mum.

Punters were served up as much as 125/1 for Grinagain ( Grinfromeartoear -Dolce (Armbro Operative) at Adelaide's Globe Derby Park on Monday afternoon, but Brown, son of popular longtime industry participants Terry and Peta, made easy work of the win.

"It was a big relief. I'd had a few close calls previously and to finally do it, it felt so good. A bit surreal," Nick said.

The 17-year-old, who is studying Year 11 at Kapunda High School, said he had gone down by less than a head on three or four occasions with a former stablemate in Tunza Tenacity.

"The hardest part was that on two of those times I really thought I'd got there!" he said.

"But the win on Monday was awesome. Our family friend Alan McDonald owns Grinagain, mum does the training-of course dad is never far away helping out.

"Dad was at the track to see me get my winner and he was pretty stoked. Mum was at home, though and she actually missed it because she got the race times mixed up. But thankfully she hadn't forgotten to record it!

"When we got home, mum had cooked up our favorite tea for a celebration, too, which was nice."

Brown, who turned 17 only a little over two weeks ago, said he loved race driving.

"I get a five-point claim, but I haven't been getting all that many opportunities. Shane Loone has been giving me a go so hopefully a few more trainers might now," he said.

"I plan to be at school for a few years yet because I'm keen on studying animal nutrition. So that will mean three years at university doing a Bachelor of Animal Science. That's what really interests me, but I'll be hoping to get time off still to race drive."

Jubilant father Terry said that watching Nick get his first winner was "one of my proudest moments in the sport".

"The one thing about him is that he rarely gives them a hard time. He was patient in waiting to get Grinagain up the sprint lane and did well," he said.

Terry "TK" Brown grew up around Seymour, in Victoria, and his late father Don was also involved in the sport in the 1980s.

"Dad would have been chuffed with Nick's win. It took Dad 25 years to get a win as a driver when he got up with Honest Kerry at Warragul (in 1983). So now young Nick has equalled his grandfather!

"It was a bit sad that he isn't around to see Nick in action - he would have been rapt. And another one missing is one of my best mates Jim Quinn, who was Nick's godfather. Jim died earlier this year in a car accident."

Terry spent seven years working with former outstanding horseman Graeme Morgan, who he says taught him so much about the sport.

"I travelled over to Adelaide for a holiday about 30 years ago. I had a ball and decided to save up for another trip. The next time I came over I met Peta. Our 25th wedding anniversary is in September, and, needless to say, I'm still in South Australia!" the affable Brown said.

"We have two great kids in Nick and our daughter Charli, who is seven, and right into the pony trots.

"Despite being a South Aussie now, I haven't changed AFL alliances and still follow Carlton. I'm slowly convincing Nick to also get on board with the Blues!

"Nick is also into football, playing in the ruck for Kapunda Under 18s. So we're pretty busy with the horses and following the kids with their sport."



Nick Brown competing in his other sporting love – for Kapunda Under 18s.

Nick is now the third member of the Brown family to be race-driving.

"Peta drives now and again and has about a dozen winners-which I remind her is well short of my 160!" Terry said. (NB: Peta has trained more than 350 winners!)

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura