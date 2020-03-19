Day At The Track

Nigel McGrath under investigation again

09:13 AM 19 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Nigel McGrath,Harness racing
Nigel McGrath
File Photo

Harness racing trainer Nigel McGrath is under investigation again from the RIU.

After acting on a report provided by Racing Investigators who completed a stable inspection at the McGrath training premises last week, both horses he had entered at the Addington races last Friday night were scratched from their events by the stewards.

The horses were Cloud Nine and Steel The Show. After speaking to contacts close to the McGrath stable on the matter Harnesslink has obtained information that Racing Investigators were hiding out at the stables and have caught McGrath in the act of administering a substance to a horse.

McGrath was recently suspended from driving racing for six months and ordered to pay costs of $11,500 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of improper driving on his horse Star Commander in a race at Addington in March 2018.

Neither McGrath or the RIU were available for comment on the matter.

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Commission continues license suspensions
19-Mar-2020 15:03 PM NZDT
COVID-19 highlights Post Time Thursday
19-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Notice - Tioga & Vernon stable area
19-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Carmine Fusco dies with COVID-19
19-Mar-2020 08:03 AM NZDT
Sire Stakes encouraging Online payments
18-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Hambletonian Society processing Stakes Payments
18-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Frank J. Bellino, 85 passes
18-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News