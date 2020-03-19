Nigel McGrath under investigation again

Harness racing trainer Nigel McGrath is under investigation again from the RIU.

After acting on a report provided by Racing Investigators who completed a stable inspection at the McGrath training premises last week, both horses he had entered at the Addington races last Friday night were scratched from their events by the stewards.

The horses were Cloud Nine and Steel The Show. After speaking to contacts close to the McGrath stable on the matter Harnesslink has obtained information that Racing Investigators were hiding out at the stables and have caught McGrath in the act of administering a substance to a horse.

McGrath was recently suspended from driving racing for six months and ordered to pay costs of $11,500 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of improper driving on his horse Star Commander in a race at Addington in March 2018.

Neither McGrath or the RIU were available for comment on the matter.