Night Pro returns for The Molson Pace

London, ON, May 16, 2017 - As the 2017 edition of the Molson Pace quickly quickly approaches, harness racing owner-trainer Dale Decker says he has been anticipating this year's rich classic for a long time.

The Michigan-based conditioner was here once before and is eager to redeem himself following a sixth place finish in the 2015 Molson Pace with returning star, Night Pro.

Night Pro, a son of Pro Bono Best , has won 46 of 82 career starts and has banked more than $730,000 in his career.

"I was really hoping to get the invite and when the phone came in, I couldn't have been happier," Decker said of the Molson which comes up next Friday, May 26. "This race has been marked on my calendar since my horse came back last season and this is the first big race of the year for me."

Widely known as king of the mid-west, the seven year old has finished worse than second just once in 29 starts over the past two seasons while racing manly at Hoosier Park, Northfield Park and Miami Valley.

Back for a second time in this year's Molson, Decker says he hopes to use his past experience to his advantage in this year's race.

"He didn't handle himself the best on the turns and had an injury that was starting to appear," he said. "He's been perfect thus far this season and couldn't be coming into the race any better. We all need luck in big races and I'm happy to be a part of the night."

Decker, who resides in Temperance, Michigan, will trek roughly three hours to The Raceway and his approach will be different this year.

"When I was there in 2015, I shipped him in early and he kind of washed out in the paddock because I got there around noon that day," he said. "I'll bring him in normal time and he should benefit from that."

Decker, who is a home builder by trade, has campaigned Night Pro in all of his 82 career starts.

"He has provided me with all kinds of thrills and I couldn't be more fortunate," he said. "A horse like him doesn't come along very often and I certainly don't take him for granted. He's so professional considering he's a stud and has a wonderful demeanour along with excellent manners.

"My family will be in attendance that night which will make it extra special. It's a wonderful atmosphere and a great night for racing," Decker added.

Six starters have been confirmed so far for the Molson with the final two spots to be filled out this week. The star-studded pacers joining Night Pro includes Rockin Ron, Soto, Bit Of A Legend, Sunfire Blue Chip and defending champion Evenin Of Pleasure. The powerful Molson Pace undercard will feature the first leg of the Ontario Sires Stakes for sophomore pacing colts and geldings along with a quartet of City of London finals. Total purses for the night will be in excess of $500,000.

Two-time Molson Pace champion Foiled Again will also be competing on the night's undercard in what could be one of his final career races on Canadian soil. The 13-year-old is the richest pacer of all-time with earnings in excess of $7.5 million and he currently sits with 94 career wins to his credit.

For complete details and a closer look at this year's Molson Pace field, visit www.molsonpace.com.