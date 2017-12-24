Night Pro Tops Hollywood Dayton's Best

DAYTON, OH. - Night Pro, one of the Midwest's most stellar harness racing open ranks performers over the past four years, reached the winner's circle again Saturday night (Dec. 23) at Hollywood Dayton Raceway. The 7-year-old Pro Bono Best stud captured the $18,500 Open Handicap Pace for his 12th seasonal win and 53rd from 107 starts in his career. He has raced his entire life for owner-trainer Dale Decker, who has now banked $834,647 due to Night Pro's efforts.

Driver Chris Page took advantage of one of Night Pro's best recent post positions (3-hole) to sprint immediately to the front of the field. Finding no challengers in the early going, Page throttled the 3-5 favorite back through a pair of pedestrian fractions. Following :28 and :56.2 clockings, however, Page pushed the pedal to the metal and Night Pro responded with a :55 back half to stop the final timer in 1:51.2 on a 32-degree evening. Starlite Kid (Trevor Smith) benefitted from a second-over trip behind first up Boys Round Here (Kayne Kauffman) to rally for a runnerup finish, but never really threatened the winner. A fast-closing Manhattan Beach (Trace Tetrick) came from sixth at the half to garner the show dough.

Driver Jason Brewer scored a "Grand Slam" on his final program for 2017. The red and black clad reinsman triumphed with four horses from his father Jeff's red-hot stable. The Brewer's winners were CC's Desire (1:53.2, $5.60 to win), Lyons Jimmydean (1:52.2, $7.00), Hezabluechipboy N (1:52.2, $10.60) and J J M Jet Set (1:53.3, $12.20). The Brewer clan will be closing out the year enjoying a well-deserved week vacation in Aruba.

Hollywood Dayton's final week of the meet will feature a Tuesday matinee at 2:15 and 6:15 evening programs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Gregg Keidel