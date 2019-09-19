Hawthorne planning to invest $500m

Morton Grove, Illinois (USA) – September 18, 2019 – The Night of Champions (NOC) – the biggest night of standardbred racing in the State of Illinois at Hawthorne Racecourse in Stickney, Illinois, this Saturday night, September 21, 2019, at 6:30 PM CDT ,The Horseman’s Voice will be covering the harness racing event from strictly a grass-roots level.

“The information age is upon us, for it is now time for us to showcase and highlight the beauty of standardbred racing from all aspects as we plan our efforts for 2020 and beyond,” stated Publisher/Podcaster Eric M. Poders, “The international horse racing community has waited long enough and the people of the State of Illinois will be excited for the future prospects of Illinois racing will be in the next 2-3 years.”

Due to the uncertainty of racing over more than a decade, Illinois racing is at the forefront of revitalizing the sport internationally, “The time has come as Illinois racing has spiraled and as they say ‘when you get to the bottom you go back to the top’ will be our new drive in re-vitalizing efforts in promoting strictly Illinois racing worldwide,” Poders continued, “Moving forward for 2020 we’re anticipating lots of new technological advances for promoting the sport all while keeping it local, and grassroots – and we’re excited moving forward. Hawthorne Racecourse is planning to invest $500 million all whilst preserving live racing and building a facility suitable for all breeds of horse people and we’re excited to showcase to the world their efforts statewide.”

The Horseman’s Voice is an international online media source that originated in 2003 as a small tri-fold brochure then quickly grew into an international podcast within six (6) months within the Standardbred (Harness) Racing Industry.

For more information contact Publisher Eric M. Poders at +1.847.530.2222 or publisher@horsemansvoice.com