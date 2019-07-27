Nikes Cowgirl still showing progress

Jamie Struthers is shown driving Nikes Cowgirl during harness racing action at Northside Downs last Saturday. Struthers and Nikes Cowgirl will be part of the J.A. Ferguson Memorial Series Final at the North Sydney venue on Saturday.

Harness racing trainers Jimmy and Jamie Struthers weren’t in the market for a new horse when Nikes Cowgirl became part of their lives.

The father and son duo already had a number of horses, at the time the late Stewart MacRae of Middle River approached them about taking control of the then two-year-old horse.

After some consideration, the Struthers decided to welcome Nikes Cowgirl to their family in 2015 with the intention of racing her.

“Stewart was after my dad so much that we decided to take her because he wanted a good home for her if nothing else,” said Jamie Struthers.

“In hindsight, she’s turned out pretty nice, so we’re glad that we took her.”

JAMIE STRUTHERS

Hometown: Port Morien

Resides: Glace Bay

Age: 55

Driver: Nikes Cowgirl and Diduseethat

Racing since: 1995 (24 years)

Since 2015, Struthers, a Port Morien native, has seen the now six-year-old mare progress and believes as the horse matures she will continue to impress.

“She always showed that she could go, but she had her issues starting off,” said the 55-year-old Struthers.

“She would be what they consider to be an aged horse now, but she’s still running good.”

Nikes Cowgirl, owned by Jimmy Struthers, but driven by Jamie Struthers, has spent the past two summers stabled in Prince Edward Island. During her time on the Island, she raced at Red Shores Racetrack in Charlottetown.

This year, the Struthers family decided to keep her home, choosing to race the horse at Northside Downs in North Sydney.

“We wanted to have her home and since we have another mare (Diduseethat) we decided we wanted to have them with us.”

The Struthers family has been involved in the harness racing community since 1995.

Struthers, who has another horse stabled in P.E.I. this summer, will participate in the J.A. Ferguson Memorial Series Final with Nikes Cowgirl at Northside Downs on Saturday.

Racing begins at 1 p.m. at the North Sydney venue.

The J.A. Ferguson Memorial race, worth a purse of $2,500, will feature eight horses including Nikes Cowgirl, Makes Me Stupid, Eastview Dexter, Wildcat Jet, Brother John, Elm Grove Ladyluck, Accelerator and Dreamfair Van Dam.

“The race has been going on for a long time and it used to bring the best horses from around the Maritimes,” said Struthers.

“They decided this year to go with the local horses and there are some strong horses around here.”

Struthers believes any of the eight horses could potentially win Saturday’s featured race.

“With the right kind of race or the right kind of break in the race, who knows who could win,” said Struthers. “I don’t see any of them as a dead favourite, it’s a competitive class.”

The late J.A. Ferguson was the owner of the former Cape Breton Sports Centre, which later became Tartan Downs in Sydney.

He was responsible for modernizing the facility in the early 1970s, making it one of the top race venues in Eastern Canada.

Over the years, the race has featured many top-notch drivers including Henry Smallwood, Joey Smallwood, Doug Walsh, Danny Romo, Albert Bernard, Dr. Ian Moore, Donnie Rankin, Dave Ratchford and Doug Rankin to name a few.

As for Struthers, he will be leaving from post three on Saturday and encourages harness racing fans to attend.

“The race has always been a big draw and I’m sure that will be the case on Saturday as well,” said Struthers. “It’s always nice to have a crowd supporting the racers.”

By Jeremy Fraser (jeremy.fraser@cbpost.com)

Reprinted with permission of the Cape Breton Post