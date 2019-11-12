November 9, 2019 - 3/1 odds Nileo (8m Jillis Joker -Ciessa- Diamond Way ) reined by harness racing trainer Imre Fazekas took the Kincsem Park featured Szabadkai DIJ (purse 1,200,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) timed in 1.18.9kr over a rain-soaked course.

Heinz Beck bred the Stall Druf horse that recorded his 19th win in 48 starts to go with 22 placings.

Staring from post six, Fazekas took Nileo promptly to the front and he drew off in the final bend on way to an easy and impressive score.

The handsome Nileo bested the 1.9/1 favorite Uran Lady (6f Maximus Lindy -Vas Lady) teamed by Veljko Mazsity and 6.9/1 Grumetti (11g Varenne -Tahora- Pine Chip ) with Dejan Katanic up.

The undercard included the Adai DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and 74/1 Vital RG (5m SJs Photo -Vitesse OK) with Tibor Hajnal up for trainer Csaba Lakatos.

Unika Vik (6f Cantab Hall -Nashville OM- Uronometro ) was second at 3.1/1 with Andor Angyal aboard. 35/1 Timoko RK (6m Doctor Sugar RL ) took third for Robert Varhidi.

Nileo reined by trainer Imre Fazekas

Thomas H. Hicks