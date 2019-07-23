Nine Ways repeats as Dan Patch Champion

The Sunday evening (July 21) harness racing program at Running Aces featured the main event on Dan Patch weekend, The $50,000 Dan Patch FFA Pace - Sponsored by Watch And Wager.

Last Year's Dan Patch FFA Champion Nine Ways turned in another exhilarating performance in the 2019 Dan Patch, as he rocketed past pace-setter Rockin Speed in the homestretch to record the fastest mile ever at Running Aces when he stopped the timer in 1:50.2, lowering the track mark for the second consecutive week, and also completing six wins in a row.

Running Aces' leading driver Dean Magee got Nine Ways away from the gate quickly, and was able to secure the second position on the rail, while Rockin Speed with driver Travis Seekman surged from post position six right to the lead and posted a fast opening quarter of :26.2, before being hounded by Ideal Ace with driver Stephen White who applied heavy pressure to the leader throughout the middle stages of the race (:54.2 and 1:21.4).

Rockin Speed turned back the challenge of Ideal Ace, and Nine Ways emerged from the pocket position with plenty of pace, while Firedrake and driver Nick Roland shook free from third at the rail and was charging hard late. Nine Ways got home first for the track record mile, and his second consecutive Dan Patch Championship, with a winning margin of 1-3/4 lengths.

Nine Ways is a 5 year old son of Delmarvelous and out of the Cam's Card Shark mare Nine Nine of Hearts, the victory in the 2019 Dan patch completed six wins in a row for Nine Ways, who now has 24 lifetime wins and earnings of $269,906. The winning owner is Antonia Storer, and the winning trainer is Tim Maier.

Nine Ways paid $4.40 for every $2.00 win ticket.

Drivers Dean Magee, Nick Roland and Rick Magee all turned in doubles on the Dan Patch program, which produced a new record handle for Running Aces of $371,635.

RACE 9 RESULTS RUNNING ACES 7/21/19

$50,000 DAN PATCH FFA PACE TIMES: :26.2, :54.2, 1:21.1, 1:50.2

5- Nine Ways (Dean Magee) $4.40 $2.80 $2.40

6- Rockin Speed (Travis Seekman) $3.20 $3.00

2- Firedrake (Nick Roland) $4.20

$2 Exacta 5-6 $12.00

$2 Trifecta 5-6-2 $46.40

$2 Superfecta 5-6-2-1 $197.00

By Darin Gagne for Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack