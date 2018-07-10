Day At The Track

Nine horses die from eating poisonous plant

05:17 AM 10 Jul 2018 NZST
Equisetum, harness racing
Equisetum is poisonous to horses and can be found growing in hay fields

 

Nine horses died in Wellington, Utah last week after eating a poisonous plant, reported Steve CHristensen for the Sun Advocate.

The plant, known as Equisetum, or known commonly as “horsetail” or “snap weed,” was unknowingly bailed into hay that was fed to the horses.

Dr. Dan Harmer, with Animal Hospital of Eastern Utah, warns other farmers to know what they are feeding their livestock. Harmer said after the horses died he drove around the county and found the plant growing in numerous locations.

He said the plant typically likes moisture, so what it’s doing growing so prolifically in such an arid climate isn’t clear.

The plant contains a toxin that inhibits thiamine in the body, causing neurological systems to shut down, eventually leading to collapse and death.

Usually a horse will not eat the plant, but since it was bailed into hay and combined with more palatable food, it’s presence was disguised.

The horse deaths were investigated by Dr. Harmer and Dr. Boyd Thayn.

Multiple samples were collected and sent to a veterinary diagnostic lab for testing. The horses that died were part of a larger herd. The entire herd was treated with an antidote, but unfortunately some of the horses had ingested enough Equisetum that they did not respond to the treatment.

“As bad as Equisetum is,” said Dr. Harmer, “it isn’t even the most toxic plant that grows in Carbon County.” Finding the plant is difficult, since it seems to be growing in uncommon conditions. Dr. Harmer warns farmers to do a thorough inspection of their fields and know every plant that is growing in the field. This need to be done before cutting hay or turning animals out to pasture."

If you have questions concerning this plant or other dangerous plants in the area you have horses in please contact your veterinarian or agriculture extension office.

Reprinted with permission from www.sunad.com. 

