Nine in a row for None Bettor A

Chester, PA -- There were none better than None Bettor A ($2.20), who posted a gritty 1:49.4 harness racing victory -- his ninth straight -- in Sunday afternoon's (July 14) $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series pacing event at Harrah's Philadelphia.



The 6-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding and driver Joe Bongiorno had no trouble achieving the lead in the field of five, clearing inside rival The Wall (George Napolitano Jr.) in a comfortable :27 first quarter before rating a :55.2 half. Up the backstretch, Keep On Rocking A (Pat Berry) mounted a first-over challenge to force None Bettor A to three-quarters in 1:22.3, but the streaking gelding maintained a length lead before shrugging off that foe on the final turn.



After dismissing Keep On Rocking A, None Bettor A sprinted off at the eighth pole to leave The Wall in his wake, but Our Max Phactor N (Andy McCarthy) spun three-wide off stalled cover and closed boldly. Undeterred, None Bettor A held sway by a length in 1:49.4 to record his 25th career win. Our Max Phactor N was second, while Mister Ohanzee A (Tim Tetrick) improved belatedly from astern to take third.



Jenn Bongiorno trains None Bettor A for Joe P Racing LLC and Oldford Racing LLC.



In the sub-feature $18,000 top-level conditioned pace, Tiger Thompson N ($3.00) got back in the win column with a 1:49.4 score over Slick Tony. Dexter Dunn brushed the Josh Parker trainee out from third to clear Sunfire Blue Chip with a lap to go, and the pair parried Slick Tony's rally from third-over by a length.



Jackpot Hi-5 carryover climbs past $40k



For the first time in its tenure at Harrah's Philadelphia, the Jackpot Hi-5 carryover has surpassed the $40,000 plateau, as the 5-4-1-9-3 combination keyed by Billy Badger N ($4.20, Dunn) in the fifth race yielded a $290.90 dividend to multiple players and a carryover of $40,870.89 for Wednesday afternoon (July 17).



The Jackpot Hi-5 is a 20-cent wager that requires players to select the first five finishers in each day's fifth race, with the carryover paid out in the event of one unique winning ticket.



Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia with a 14-race program on Wednesday; post time is 12:25 p.m. Eastern.



by James Witherite

Harrah's Philadelphia racing media