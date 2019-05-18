Ninth win for Fiery Ferret

Two years ago Fiery Ferret’s harness racing career looked to be over but the Mister Big gelding had other ideas.

“We were going to retire him because he had quite sore hocks. The owner Kelvin Reed just had so many other horses. I asked him if I could I have him for my granddaughter as a riding horse and he said that was fine. I put him in the paddock and he hated it so he was back on the jogging frame two weeks later. Kelvin and I went fifty fifty in the horse. He’s won five more races since then,” said co-trainer Jude Knight who drives the gelding in all of his work.

Jude trains in partnership with husband Geoff and she says the horse seems to be free of any leg problems.

“His legs are better than they’ve ever been. He had weak joints as a two year old. He’s out now for a few months and will be back for the new season.”

Knight says there was some confidence in the stable today, as the horse had good wet track form and his warm up indicated to her that he was ready to perform.

“When he was jigging around in the warm up and wouldn’t pace I got confident. When he does that at home it means he wants to get on with the job. Once we got to the lead I was pretty confident.”

Driver John Morrison took the six year old straight to the lead and after a few cheap sectionals he went down to the line, beating Groomsman, which trailed him for most to the journey by two and three quarter lengths.

“My sister and I booked a trip to Fiji next month. I said to Geoff that I feel so guilty about doing the trip on my own. Now I can pay for it and don’t feel guilty anymore (laugh).”

It’s been a great month for Fiery Ferret’s dam Touch Of Rose with three of her progeny winning. The Ideal Touch ( American Ideal ) won at Invercargill while her older sister Ferritt’s Sister ( Bettor’s Delight ) won fresh up at Alexandra Park for her new trainer Nicky Chilcott.

The mare’s next two foals are colts. One by Art Major , which is a yearling and the other is by He’s Watching .

Meanwhile Nottingham K Two won his second race this season on his home track. Both wins have been in the hands of Southland’s leading junior driver Ellie Barron.



Trainer George Orr and Ellie Barron enjoy the win with Nottingham K Two - Photo Bruce Stewart