Nirvana Seelster takes feature pace

Standardbred Canada reports that through a swift first-over grind Nirvana Seelster downed his competition to win the $30,000 featured harness racing pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Pointomygranson cleared command from Classic Pro passing a :27.1 first quarter but faced pressure as Nirvana Seelster raced parked uncovered into the backside.

The eight-year-old Camluck gelding eventually crossed over to the pegs after a :54 half and gained separation on his tiring rivals.

By three-quarters in 1:22.1, Nirvana Seelster owned a two-and-three-quarter length advantage.

The Bill Budd trainee strolled through the stretch to a two-and-a-quarter length win over Ellis Park, rallying off cover for second with Physicallyinclined following in suit for third.

Owned by Bruce Davy, Nirvana Seelster won his third race from 29 starts this season and his 44th from 219 overall, earning $1,221,964. Sylvain Filion steered the $11.30 winner.

To view Saturday's harness racing results, click on the following link: Saturday Results - Woodbine Mohawk Park.