Nitro Seelster upsets in Open Pace

12:20 PM 16 Jun 2019 NZST
WASHINGTON, PA, June 15, 2019 -- Stranded in mid-move when his cover ducked back to the cones, Nitro Seelster did the heavy lifting himself and pulled off a 13-1 harness racing upset in Saturday's $20,000 Open Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Nitro Seelster was following the first-over cover of Real Peace when that rival dived back to the rail to exploit an opening. But Nitro Seelster and Tony Hall persevered, overtaking 4-5 favorite Windsong Leo in the shadow of the wire and downing him by a neck in 1:50. Real Peace earned show.

Sarah Andrews trains Nitro Seelster, a 9-year-old Camluck-Strikes Again gelding who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $324,763, for Sandbur Farms and Valarie Sutton.

Aaron Merriman, Mike Wilder and Hall each piloted three winners on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, first post 1:05 PM.

 

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

