Dover, DE - No Lou Zing wins the Progress Pace elimination at Dover Downs on Wednesday night.

Cattlewash and No Lou Zing left alertly at the start of the race and established early race position. Once Cattlewash cleared the lead, Dexter Dunn boldly pulled the pocket with No Lou Zing and wrestled the lead away from Cattlewash. The quarter was reached in 26.4. No Lou Zing continued on the lead and reached the half in 55.2.

Tattoo Artist, who had supplemented to the Progress Pace, pulled first over. Fortify shadowed second over for race position on the outside. The three quarter time was reached in 1:22.1, a 26.4 quarter.

Tattoo Artist began to weaken on the rim, past the three quarter pole. Cattlewash and David Miller, who enjoyed the pocket journey throughout the mile, revved up his charge along the rail but could not gun down a very game No Lou Zing.

No Lou Zing (Sweet Lou) won by a half length in 1:49.1 and was sent off at odds of eight to five. The owners are 3 Brothers Stable, Rojan Stables and Caviart Farms and he is trained by Nancy Takter.

Cattlewash, the race favorite at four to five, finished second for driver David Miller and trainer Ron Burke.

Finishing third was Catch the Fire, who forced the early pace, was driven cleverly by Mike Wilder. John Ackley was the trainer.

The top eight race finishers who are headed to the final are:

No Lou Zing, Cattlewash, Catch The Fire, Fortify, Captain Kirk, Captain Barbossa, Manticore, and Tattoo Artist.

The Progress Pace Final, worth an estimated $325,000, is scheduled for Wednesday November 25.

Dover Downs post time is 4:30 pm.