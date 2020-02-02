No ordinary Joe

A change of harness racing trainer and a scenic trip across the Cook Straight has proven decisive in the recent turnaround in form of the royally bred Rockahula Joe.

The son of Roll With Joe , currently placed with the Michael House team, proved too strong from the van at Manuwatu on the 31st of January when accounting for a fair field over the 2500m mobile trip, his final 400m impressive as the now 4yr old scored by a margin of 3 1/2 lengths over the Peter Ferguson trained Final Delight.

Rockahula Joe then backed up on Sunday at Otaki but was on the receiving end of a gut-busting parked-out to lead run on the sodden surface and weakened out of things. Despite the latest run punters would be prudent to label Rockahula Joe a “follow with interest” horse in weeks to come as a resurgent form-line may not be too far away.

Initially trained by Mark Jones, Rockahula Joe notched up a win at Wairio and five minor placings before his recent departure to the House stable with his last dividend-bearing effort before his Manuwatu victory coming at Banks Peninusla on the 29th of December when running third in behind the improved Ben Waldron trained Georgie Zukov and the Nigel McGrath trained Cloud Nine who has shown real ability himself greeting the judge as recently as Friday night at Addington.

Rockahula Joe

The recent win of Rockahula Joe shouldn’t really come as a surprise as the gelding, while arguably an under-performer on the track so far, has some serious horsepower behind him being directly linked to the famed Rich N Elegant.

Rich N Elegant, a mare that seemingly bred champions for breakfast and world champions for afternoon tea, managed to leave a number of households names . A quick look at her progeny reveals multiple millionaires and sires in their own right with Rocknroll Hanover (Breeders Crown, Meadowlands Pace victor with 2.7 million in the bank), Royalflush Hanover (2.7 mllion) Red River Hanover (1.3 million) , Rustler Hanover and Richess Hanover all being out of the mare.

It’s a broodmare record you’d be hard pushed to best in any sales catalogue around the world.

A close relation to Rockahula Joe is being offered by Breckon Farms at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale.

Lot 127 named “Break Thru” is an Art Major colt out of unraced Bettor’s Delight mare Hulabaloo Baby. While this is her first foal prospective buyers do have Abercrombie sire-lines to compare notes on with Rockin N Roll Lad (9 wins) being by Artsplace . The multiple time Group 3 winning Blazin N Cullen (27 wins , $572’000) is also a close relative.

Ben McMillan