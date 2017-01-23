No Victoria Cup for Smolda

Inter Dominion champion Smolda will skip Saturday night’s $400,000 Group 1 Victoria Cup (2240m) at Melton.

As impressive as the mighty stayer was winning last Saturday night’s Group 1 Ballarat Cup, trainer Mark Purdon said the run took a bit out of Smolda.

“He didn’t eat-up that well and still wasn’t quite himself last night (Sunday),” Purdon said. “He’ll bounce back, but we’re sticking with the original plan to miss this week and go to the Hunter Cup.”

But Purdon did say Smolda’s fantastic form could see a re-think on the Miracle Mile.

“He’s going so well and the owners are keen for him to go on to Sydney,” he said.

That means Lazarus, who did all the work when a mighty second to Smolda at Ballarat, will be Purdon’s only Victoria Cup runner.

Have Faith In Me will race this week, but it will be a support race, the 2240m Pure Steel.

Purdon said Lazarus’ Ballarat run would “bring him on a lot” for the Victoria Cup.

“He was beaten down the back straight, but he just kept giving. He definitely needed the run and he’ll improve of it for the next two weeks,” he said.

Lazarus goes to the Victoria Cup, 4YO Bonanza at Melton on Hunter Cup night then to the Chariots Of Fire at Menangle on February 11.

Purdon hopes a lack of recent racing was the reason for Have Faith In Me’s costly gallop before the start of his return race in a free-for-all at Ballarat last Saturday night.

“I hope it was because he was too fresh and that it was a one-off. He’s never done that before from the mobile,” he said.

“He’ll run again this week and then we’ll make the final decision on the Hunter Cup.”

Purdon said he was also pleased with his prepost Victoria Derby favourite Vincent, who tackles his heat of the series at Melton on Saturday night.