No certainties in racing - Lazarus beaten

If the old adage there are no certainties in harness racing was ever in question, then last nights $300,000 Fremantle Pacing Cup is surely one of the better candidates to prove the saying is right on the money.

After declaring Lazarus unbeatable in the race, driver Mark Purdon was forced to sit three wide the entire race outside the leaders, eventually going down by a narrow margin in what was a herculean performance by the kiwi champion. This was probably one of the greatest performances ever seen at Gloucester Park.

Trainer Gary Hall Snr had three horses in the race and rated Chicago Bull the best of them. He was not mincing his words before the race declaring Lazarus would not get his own way.

“Going forward, that’s the plan,” Hall Snr said..

"Chicago Bull will go forward and if Bettors Fire (barrier one) doesn’t hand up, we will keep the breeze and keep Lazarus three wide when he comes", he said.

“Everyone has got Lazarus past the post and If we just let him go to the breeze, the race will develop into a walk with a sprint home and Chicago Bull can’t win then. We can’t make it easy for Lazarus. My owners don’t want to make it easy for him. I think Chicago Bull can win, but he will need a lot of luck."

Those words came to fruition last night and another Gary Hall Snr trained runner My Hard Copy who sat on the back of Lazarus stormed home to win the cup by a head.

My Hard Copy driven by Clinton Hall became the 11th millionaire produced in the world for the stallion American Ideal.

Lazarus was monstrous in defeat and Chicago Bull was good also. He posted Lazarus out three wide and stuck on bravely for third.

Ultimate Machete could be considered unlucky sitting in the 1x1 behind Chicago Bull but getting room too late for driver Natalie Rasmussen and running home up the inside for fourth. He was examined by the vet and stood down immediately after the race.

