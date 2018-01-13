Day At The Track

No certainties in racing - Lazarus beaten

10:51 AM 13 Jan 2018 NZDT
My Hard Copy, harness racing
My Hard Copy
Gloucester Park Photo

If the old adage there are no certainties in harness racing was ever in question, then last nights $300,000 Fremantle Pacing Cup is surely one of the better candidates to prove the saying is right on the money. 

After declaring Lazarus unbeatable in the race, driver Mark Purdon was forced to sit three wide the entire race outside the leaders, eventually going down by a narrow margin in what was a herculean performance by the kiwi champion. This was probably one of the greatest performances ever seen at Gloucester Park.

Trainer Gary Hall Snr had three horses in the race and rated Chicago Bull the best of them. He was not mincing his words before the race declaring Lazarus would not get his own way. 

“Going forward, that’s the plan,” Hall Snr said..

"Chicago Bull will go forward and if Bettors Fire (barrier one) doesn’t hand up, we will keep the breeze and keep Lazarus three wide when he comes", he said.

“Everyone has got Lazarus past the post and If we just let him go to the breeze, the race will develop into a walk with a sprint home and Chicago Bull can’t win then. We can’t make it easy for Lazarus. My owners don’t want to make it easy for him. I think Chicago Bull can win, but he will need a lot of luck."

Those words came to fruition last night and another Gary Hall Snr trained runner My Hard Copy who sat on the back of Lazarus stormed home to win the cup by a head.

My Hard Copy driven by Clinton Hall became the 11th millionaire produced in the world for the stallion American Ideal. 

Lazarus was monstrous in defeat and Chicago Bull was good also. He posted Lazarus out three wide and stuck on bravely for third.

Ultimate Machete could be considered unlucky sitting in the 1x1 behind Chicago Bull but getting room too late for driver Natalie Rasmussen and running home up the inside for fourth. He was examined by the vet and stood down immediately after the race.

Harnesslink Media

My Hard Copy - Fremantle Cup

5 7:44pm RETRAVISION FREMANTLE PACING CUP MS PACE (SKY 1) 2536M
$300,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 MY HARD COPY NZ      Fr6 6 Gary Hall Snr Clinton Hall   $ 53.80   COTFB PRBT RAS W2 3WMLT SWAB
  BAY HORSE 8 by AMERICAN IDEAL USA out of READALLABOUTIT (NZ) (PRESIDENTIAL BALL USA) 
Owner(s): S K Chapman, C Chapman, D Chapman 
Breeder(s): Woodlands Stud Ltd
2 LAZARUS NZ      Fr5 5 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon HD $ 1.30 fav  PRBT GS RW SCT W1 SWAB
3 CHICAGO BULL NZ      Fr4 4 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 2.50 $ 9.20   PRBT GS 3WE L1W 2 SWAB
4 ULTIMATE MACHETE NZ      Fr2 2 Mark Purdon Natalie Rasmussen 4.50 $ 6.20   PRBT GS L1W OTE CTS C RR 4 VXAR CR SDVC
5 SOHO TRIBECA      Fr9 9 Bryan Cousins Kim Prentice 8.00 $ 24.90   PRBT GS W3 3WMLT
6 VULTAN TIN      Fr3 3 Phil Costello Chris Voak 9.80 $ 73.70   PRBT 6
7 DEVENDRA      Sr1 10 Todd Rattray Nathan Turvey 12.40 $ 60.00   PRBT 3
8 OHOKA PUNTER NZ      Fr7 7 Gary Hall Snr Stuart McDonald 13.60 $ 208.20   PRBT RAS 8
9 THE BUCKET LIST NZ      Sr2 11 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham 14.90 $ 39.40   PRBT 5
10 MOTU PREMIER NZ      Sr3 12 Ross Olivieri Chris Lewis 16.20 $ 99.70   PRBT 7
11 GALACTIC STAR NZ      Fr8 8 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 17.40 $ 228.00   PRBT RAS W4
12 BETTORS FIRE NZ      Fr1 1 Kyle Harper Kyle Harper 19.20 $ 22.00   PRBT GS L 1
Scratchings
 
RUN ONEOVER NZ 13
ZACH MAGUIRE NZ 14
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 3:01:8 Mile Rate: 1:55:4 Lead Time: 66.5
First Quarter: 29 Second Quarter: 29.8 Third Quarter: 28.5 Fourth Quarter: 28
Margins: HD x 1.9m
 

 

 

