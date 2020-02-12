No change One Change despite big offer

Superstar pacer One Change is not for sale. At least that’s what can be derived if the Chinese-whisper-mill of the harness racing industry can be believed. The offer, which would have bought you a 4-bed family home in Invercargill or a front porch in Auckland, obviously not tempting enough to get connections to part with their Group 1 performer.

You can’t blame them either. The son of Bettor’s Delight has been a force unabated in group features from the time he first stepped onto a racetrack proper.

His impeccable resume includes no less than three Group 1 victories from just 11 starts (Sires Stakes Final, 2yr Old Emerald, 2yr old Garrards Sires Stakes) alongside his wins in the NZ Yearling Sales Series Final and NZ Yearling Sales 2yr Old Open Final both at listed level.

It’s been a remarkable run by the son of Bettor’s Delight , who has never missed filling a place in any of his race-day appearances and seems to have a knack of knowing when to lift in the final moments of feature events (his passing lane victory on Cup Day in the Sires Stakes Final provided true drama as the All Stars charge fought to cling on while the David Butcher driven Copy That descended from the clouds to get within a crowds gasp of taking victory himself)

$156,400 3yo Sire Stakes Final

$195,000 Sales Series Final

One Change was seen at Ashburton trials on the 4th of February when running a leisurely 5th in behind stablemates Dina Bolt and Flying Even Bettor. If history is anything to go by it’ll be the worst position he runs for some time!

The racetrack success of One Change continues the famed run of Chaangerr as a broodmare. Her longevity as a producer, in one word, stunning.

The Vance Hanover mare started a life of motherhood in 1996 and swiftly produced the mother of Joey Maguire (7 wins) and Chokin Hanover (whose own progeny includes Donegal Chokin with 14 wins) in Bhutan.

Bhutan was quickly followed by Mulan (mother of 6-race winner in Hermattjesty Mulan) the seven race winner Shang (by Troublemaker ) and Morad who won eight, a Life Sign mare, Jarntimarra, was foaled two years after Morad and would, in turn, leave Jonah Jones (19 wins, 131’000)

Chaangerr then turned up the heat by leaving a number of colts that would all be highly successful race horses. The flying, now siring Changeover (whose $2.3 million dollar-earning career included Northern Derby, New Zealand Derby, Taylor Mile, New Zealand Cup, multiple Harness Jewels victories and Len Smith Mile titles ) the Group 3 placed Change Gear (who went on to win no less than 22 times) and Change Stride who couldn’t stop saluting the judge when reaching Australian shores winning 12 of his first 18 starts on the continent. He has now raced successfully across Australasia and North America with over $360’000 dollars earned and continues to win bringing up his 28th career victory last week at the Meadowlands.

This hot broodmare-hand continues to be played to this day with daughters of Chaangerr continuing on the proud history. One of those daughters being the mother of One Change in Changedown.

Changedown brings real interest to the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale this year with a 7/8 sister to One Change. Lot 87 “Star Change” offered by Breckon Farms is a bay filly by Betting Line . Alongside One Change (first colt) Changedown has produced the impressive Renske B (2 wins, $58’000) and the current Australian winner in Ah La Vitesse.

Lot 87 Star Change

Ben McMillan