No change in weekly Top Ten Poll

Hightstown, NJ — None of the horses in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown top 10 raced last week. As a result, there were no changes in the harness racing rankings.
Several horses are in action Thursday in Matron Stakes events at Dover Downs: No. 2 Party Girl Hill, No. 6 Ramona Hill, and No. 8 Amigo Volo.
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 18 – 11/10/2020
|Rank
|Name (First Votes)
|A/G/S
|Record
|Earnings
|Points
|Pvs
|1
|Tall Dark Stranger (23)
|3pc
|13-11-1-0
|$1,302,681
|330
|1
|2
|Party Girl Hill (4)
|3pf
|15-14-0-1
|$803,120
|295
|2
|3
|Gimpanzee (5)
|4th
|11-8-1-1
|$980,964
|272
|3
|4
|Perfect Sting (3)
|2pc
|10-10-0-0
|$534,300
|243
|4
|5
|Kissin In The Sand
|5pm
|11-7-1-0
|$419,984
|195
|5
|6
|Ramona Hill
|3tf
|9-6-1-1
|$915,615
|155
|6
|7
|Atlanta
|5tm
|11-5-3-1
|$669,014
|129
|7
|8
|Amigo Volo
|3tg
|14-8-1-2
|$858,323
|89
|8
|9
|Bettor’s Wish
|4ph
|11-5-2-2
|$497,232
|63
|9
|10
|Manchego
|5tm
|12-5-2-2
|$439,451
|53
|10
ALSO: Shartin N 28; Test Of Faith 20; Century Farroh 14; Fire Start Hanover 7; Action Uncle, Sorella, Venerate 6; Peaky Sneaky 3; Cattlewash, Charlie May, On A Streak, Ready For Moni 2; Pemberton, Southwind Gendry, Yall Beneath Me 1.
by Ken Weingartner, for the USTA