No change in weekly Top Ten Poll

Hightstown, NJ — None of the horses in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown top 10 raced last week. As a result, there were no changes in the harness racing rankings.

Several horses are in action Thursday in Matron Stakes events at Dover Downs: No. 2 Party Girl Hill, No. 6 Ramona Hill, and No. 8 Amigo Volo.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 18 – 11/10/2020

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Tall Dark Stranger (23) 3pc 13-11-1-0 $1,302,681 330 1 2 Party Girl Hill (4) 3pf 15-14-0-1 $803,120 295 2 3 Gimpanzee (5) 4th 11-8-1-1 $980,964 272 3 4 Perfect Sting (3) 2pc 10-10-0-0 $534,300 243 4 5 Kissin In The Sand 5pm 11-7-1-0 $419,984 195 5 6 Ramona Hill 3tf 9-6-1-1 $915,615 155 6 7 Atlanta 5tm 11-5-3-1 $669,014 129 7 8 Amigo Volo 3tg 14-8-1-2 $858,323 89 8 9 Bettor’s Wish 4ph 11-5-2-2 $497,232 63 9 10 Manchego 5tm 12-5-2-2 $439,451 53 10

ALSO: Shartin N 28; Test Of Faith 20; Century Farroh 14; Fire Start Hanover 7; Action Uncle, Sorella, Venerate 6; Peaky Sneaky 3; Cattlewash, Charlie May, On A Streak, Ready For Moni 2; Pemberton, Southwind Gendry, Yall Beneath Me 1.