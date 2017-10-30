Lazarus dominant again

Champion harness racing pacer Lazarus has set a new race record when winning today's (Gr2) $50,000 Kaikoura Cup.

Lazarus won easily after sitting parked and paced the 2400 metres from the standing start in 2.54.3, which bettered the previous record by more than a second.

The time equated to a blistering mile-rate of 1.56.8 for the standing start race.

Lazarus blasted home his last 800m in 54.1 seconds, with a final 400m in 26.8secs around the packed South Bay race track.

Trainer Mark Purdon said after the race, "He was just too good today and was always travelling well"

"He will probably go to the Cup trial next week, and then on to the Cup in two weeks time"

Titan Banner had every chance in front for driver Dexter Dunn and stuck on well for second. North Island pacer No Doctor Needed ran home well for third.

Earlier in the day the Philip Iggo trained Bordeaux went back to back in the (Gr3) $30,000 South Bay Trotters Cup.

In a repeat of last year, the striking Love You gelding led for the last lap and easily held off a game The Foot Tapper to win the Trotters Cup for the second time in two years.

Bordeaux trotted the 2400m stand in 3-01.8 for driver Dexter Dunn, with the last 800m cut out in 57.4 seconds.



Bordeaux and winning connections. HRNZ photo

The South Bay race track was in great order with some sizzling times recorded throughout the day.

Cran Dalgety trained two winners that rated faster than a 1.55 mile rate.

Times Stride led all the way for Dexter Dunn rating 1.54.9 for the mobile 1900m and two races later Pat's Delight went slightly faster after sitting parked and rating 1-54.5 for the 1900m mobile. Both horses zipped home in around 55 seconds for their last 800m.



Bordeaux winning the (Gr3) $30,000 South Bay Trotters Cup .

Lazarus winning the Kaikoura Cup