No touching Kissin In The Sand

MILTON, September 26, 2020 – Kissin In The Sand brushed to the lead in the second-quarter and scooted away with ease to a 1:49 harness racing victory in the $215,000 Milton Stakes.

Jody Jamieson guided the Nancy Takter trainee to victory, moving to the lead from third, creating separation on rivals racing to three-quarters and then pacing home in :26.4 to close out a victory of five lengths.

“I just figured we’d get away a little bit close and see how it panned out,” said Jamieson. “It worked out perfectly to get back to the lead and she just did the rest. Nancy and her team had her awesome tonight and she was unbeatable really.”

The third-quarter was the decisive quarter in the race, as Kissin In The Sand paced a :28 split without any pressure. Treacherous Reign committed first-up going into the far turn, but didn’t gain much ground, leaving the leader untouched.

Kissin In The Sand with the jump on her rivals never had any anxious moments. Lit De Rose, who left hard, dug in at the rail to finish second. Caviart Ally sat second-over turning for home and edged Treacherous Reign for third.

A five-year-old, Kissin In The Sand was large in her elimination, pacing home in :25.2 to win in 1:49.2. The elimination was her first start in several weeks.

“This mare is entirely 100 per cent due to Nancy Takter,” praised co-owner Marvin Katz. “From the time she was a baby, developing her as a baby she’s loved her…Nancy and I have had 50 discussions about stopping with her, because we want to breed of course, and it’s Nancy who has insisted that she’s good and great, Nancy loves this filly and deserves absolutely all the credit in the world.”

Kissin In The Sand is owned by Katz and Hatfield Stables and goes over $2 million in career earnings with the Milton Stakes victory. She is now three for nine on the season and has 22 wins.

A $2 win ticket on Kissin In The Sand returned $5.