No tricks, just treats for Witch Dali

TORONTO, October 27 - Witch Dali was able to get the better of harness racing stablemate Ms Mac N Cheese to capture Friday's $30,000 Mares Preferred Pace at Woodbine Racetrack.

The Richard Moreau trained pacing mares finished first and second, with Witch Dali edging by in deep stretch to win by three-quarters of a length in 1:52. It was just the second win of the season for the six-year-old pacing mare, who was making her 18th start of 2017.

Driven for the first-time by Bob McClure, Witch Dali was blasted to the lead in a field of seven and posted a :26.4 opening-panel. Ms Mac N Cheese made a second-quarter move to the lead from third, but didn't clear until reaching the half in :56.1.

The leaders did not change positions on the far turn, which set up a stretch duel between the Moreau trainees. Witch Dali powered by on the outside for the victory, which also snapped a three-race win streak for Ms Mac N Cheese.

Owned by Brad Grant, Witch Dali has now banked $74,820 this season to bring her career earnings to $423,168. Friday's victory was her 21st career score.

A $2 win ticket on Witch Dali returned $6.80.

Live harness racing continues Saturday evening at Woodbine Racetrack with the $34,000 Preferred Pace headlining a 10-race card. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie