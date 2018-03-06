Day At The Track

Nominations due for $200,000 Prix D'Ete

07:06 AM 06 Mar 2018 NZDT
2018 Prix D'Ete logo.jpg Western Fame, harness racing
Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry hold off the field to win the 2017 $200,000 Prix D'ete
Thephotodesk.ca photo

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Anyone with a promising four-year-old pacer this season, nominations for the 2018 $200,000 Prix D'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R, must be made by Thursday, March 15.

One of only a handful of opportunities restricted to just four-year-old pacers, the Prix D'Ete is the showcase stakes event of the season at the Hippodrome 3R and will take place on Sunday, August 19 in 2018.

Continued from 2017 in the conditions for the race is that horses that finish 6th through 8th, will each get $1,000.

To make nomination payments, owner/trainers can go to www.standardbredcanada.ca or to www.quebecjockeyclub.com and get the necessary nomination forms.

Please note there are no supplemental payments allowed for the Prix D'Ete. This first nomination payment must be made to be eligible.

The Prix D'Ete, once the richest and most prestigious race in Canada, was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club back in 2013.

The inaugural revival saw Jimmy Takter's Sunfire Blue Chip set the all-age Canadian and track record at 3R in 1:50.3. That record was tied the following year with All Bet's Off scoring for the Ron Burke Stable.

Then Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, came to 3R for Team Teague in 2018, only to come up second best to the Burke's Stable's Rockin Ron in a classic battle over a sloppy track in 1:52.

Last year it was the Jimmy Takter Stable winning the Prix D'Ete for the second time as Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry wired the field in 1:53.2.

The 2018 race season gets underway at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday, April 22 with first race post time at 12:50 pm.

From the Quebec Jockey Club

 
 
 
 
