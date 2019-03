Nominations due March 15 for $200,000 Prix D'Ete

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Anyone with a promising four-year-old pacer, nominations for the 2019 $200,000 Prix D'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R must be made by Friday, March 15.

One of only a handful of opportunities restricted to just four-year-old pacers, the Prix D'Ete is the showcase stakes event of the season at the Hippodrome 3R and will take place on Sunday, August 18 in 2019.

Continued from 2018 in the conditions for the race is that horses that finish 6th through 8th, will each get $1,000. Only the top eight money winners this season, up until time of entry, will be allowed in the race.

To make nomination payments, owner/trainers can go to www.standardbredcanada.ca or to www.quebecjockeyclub.com and get the necessary nomination forms.

Please note there are no supplemental payments allowed for the Prix D'Ete. This first nomination payment must be made to be eligible.

The Prix D'Ete, once the richest and most prestigious race in Canada, was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club back in 2013.

The inaugural revival saw Jimmy Takter's Sunfire Blue Chip set the all-age Canadian and track record at 3R in 1:50.3. That record was tied the following year with All Bet's Off scoring for the Ron Burke Stable.

Then Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, came to 3R for Team Teague in 2018, only to come up second best to the Burke's Stable's Rockin Ron in a classic battle over a sloppy track in 1:52.

In 2017 it was the Jimmy Takter Stable winning the Prix D'Ete for the second time as Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry wired the field in 1:53.2. Then this past year, Ricky and Jamie Macomber stole the show in an upset with their pacer Beckhams Z Tam in 1:52.1.

The 2019 race season gets underway at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday, April 28 with first race post time at 1:00 pm.