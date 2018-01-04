Nominations for the $500,000 Hunter Cup

Nominations close at noon tomorrow for the February 3 Del Re National A G Hunter Cup and already the bulk of trots harness racing's top tier have issued their intent to capture the crown.

Victoria's premier pacing Group 1 has lured nominations from All Stars’ Lazarus and Heaven Rocks, 2017 champion Bling It On and placegetter Lennytheshark as well as top-line challengers Soho Tribeca and Tiger Tara.

Horses will be jostling in the upcoming Trots Country Cups, with six cups featuring across the next three weeks, to earn favour with the HRV handicapping panel and secure a start in the field.

The likes of Shadow Sax, Ideal For Real, Ameretto, San Carlo, Stars Align, Cruz Bromac, Messini and Major Crocker are but a few of the many nominees whose connections will be hoping to see them showcased in the $500,000 Grand Circuit feature.

A final reminder that nominations for the great race close at noon tomorrow. To nominate on HarnessWeb use race code MXM03021801.

Michael Howard (HRV Media/Communications Co-Ordinator)