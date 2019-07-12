None Bettor A goes for a ninth straight

CHESTER PA - The sensational Australian import None Bettor A goes for his ninth consecutive harness racing victory on Sunday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia as the 9-5 morning line favorite in a $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series (GNOS) contest for fast-class open pacers.

None Bettor A, an altered son of Bettor's Delight trained by Jennifer Bongiorno for owners Joe P Racing LLC and Oldford Racing LLC, opened his U.S. account with a pair of good thirds, then has been untouchable since his win streak started on April 27. During that time, he has won his only two starts in the GNOS, and he equaled the all-time track record at Cleveland's Northfield Park with a 1:49 victory over the half-mile oval. Jen Bongiorno's brother Joe is to drive None Bettor A as the pair begins from post two in Sunday's seven-horse field.

The last time the GNOS open pacers were at Philly, Keep On Rocking A and Our Max Phactor N were a nose apart at the wire, and they again figure to be in the thick of the action this Sunday. Keep On Rocking A, who closed from eighth at the stretch call to win that race, his second after a brief layoff, will begin from post four for trainer Chris Scicluna and driver Pat Berry, while Our Max Phactor N, who had to go first-over in that contest and almost hung on, will begin from post five for "Team Andrew" - trainer Andrew Harris and driver Andrew McCarthy.

Also in the field are The Wall (PP1, trainer Nick Surick, driver George Napolitano Jr.), I'm A Big Deal (PP3, trainer Chris Ryder, driver Dexter Dunn), Decoy (PP6, trainer Gary Candell, driver Jimmy Takter), and Mister Ohanzee A (PP7, trainer Jim King Jr., driver Tim Tetrick). The GNOS contest is slated for the seventh race on Sunday's fourteen-race Philly card, which is scheduled to begin at 12:40 p.m.