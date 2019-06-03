None Bettor A scores fifth in a row

Chester, PA — After reeling off four consecutive sub-1:50 wins in New Jersey, None Bettor A ($3.60) won his Harrah's Philadelphia harness racing debut in similar fashion, posting a 1:49.2 victory in a $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series event for pacers on Sunday afternoon (June 2).



The 6-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding yielded to Tiger Thompson N (Dexter Dunn) on the first turn before Joe Bongiorno sent him forward in the two-path to clear just beyond a :26.2 first quarter. From there, he maintained a strong pace through middle splits of :54.3 and 1:21.3 before fielding a first-over challenge from Duplicated N (Tim Tetrick) on the far turn.



Duplicated N gained to within three-quarters of a length at the top of the stretch, but None Bettor A responded in kind to maintain his lead off the home turn — only for a second challenge to emerge in the form of Tiger Thompson N up the open stretch. Bongiorno kept None Bettor A to his task, and the pair prevailed by a hard-earned half length. Tiger Thompson N was a narrow second over Duplicated N, who complete an all-Down Under trifecta.



Jenn Bongiorno trains 21-time winner None Bettor A for Joe P Racing LLC and Oldford Racing LLC.



In the sub-featured event, an $18,000 top-level conditioned pace, I'm A Big Deal ($6.60) earned a second consecutive win over Harrah's Philadelphia and the 11th of his career, pushing clear early and controlling a strong pace throughout for a 1:50.1 score. As he did last week, Dexter Dunn drove the 4-year-old Somebeachsomewhere entire for trainer Chris Ryder.



I'm A Big Deal posts a repeat victory with a 1:50.1 mile in the sub-featured top-level pace.

--Lauren Tucker/World Wide Racing Photos

The fifth-race Jackpot Hi-5 yielded a dividend of $4,699.06 when a 12-1 upset from Itsonlyrocknroll A ($27.80, Larry Stalbaum, 1:51.3) keyed a 4-9-1-5-2 winning combination held by just one player.



Live racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia on Wednesday (June 5); post time is 12:25 p.m. EDT.

James Witherite

Harrah's Philadelphia racing media