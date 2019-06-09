None Bettor A wins $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie

None Bettor A and Joe Bongiorno won Saturday's $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie at Northfield Park in 1:49, equaling the all-age track record.

None Bettor A ($6.60), A harness racing newcomer from Down Under continues to take the U.S. by storm, winning the $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie in 1:49. The 1:49 clocking tied the all-age track record at Northfield Park.

Saturday's victory marks the sixth straight sub-1:50 victory for the six year-old Bettor's Delight gelding. Bettor's Delight had a great racing career in North America and is the dominant sire in Australia.

Joe Bongiorno drove None Bettor A for his sister Jennifer Bongiorno, who trains the pacer for co-owners and long-time Billings Amateur Drivers, Joe P Racing LLC (Joe Pennachio) of Florida and Steve Oldford of Michigan.

None Bettor A started from post six and fired to the lead from the gate and remained in control the entire mile through fractions of :26.4, :55, 1:22 and 1:49, besting his closest rival by 1¼-lengths.

"He (None Bettor A) feels good and does everything on his own," explained Joe Bongiorno. "He puts his head down and really has fun out there."

None Bettor A ( Bettor's Delight -Limerick Star- Christian Cullen ) increased his career bankroll to $229,245 by taking home the lion's share of the healthy $200,000 purse.

Completing the 2019 Battle field were Jimmy Freight. Southwind Amazon, The Wall, Filibuster Hanover, Bully Pulpit, Rodeo Rock and Always A Prince.

Fans looking to follow the Aussie Phenom need to keep their ears open.

"I'm not sure where we go from here. He is not staked at all," stated Joe Bongiorno. "Hopefully he continues to get invited to races like this one, and I'm not even sure how many of these Invites there are."

Until they figure out their next move Joe will be happy with Saturday's Battle win.

"We work very hard and this horse is giving us a shot that I feel we deserve," said Bongiorno. "This is going to be a special horse."

Ayers Ratliff