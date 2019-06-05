North America Cup attracts 18 entrants

MILTON, June 4, 2019 - The entry box for the 36th Pepsi North America Cup closed Tuesday morning with 18 three-year-old pacing colts and geldings entered.
A pair of $50,000 eliminations, each with a field of nine, will be contested this Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The top-five finishers from each elimination will advance to the $1 million final on Saturday, June 15.
The draw for the eliminations will be released later this afternoon.
Aflame Hanover (Trainer: Linda Schadel)
Air Force Hanover (Trainer: Brian Brown)
Best In Show (Trainer: Linda Toscano)
Bettors Wish (Trainer: Chris Ryder)
Bronx Seelster (Trainer: Wayne McGean)
Captain Crunch (Trainer: Nancy Johansson)
Captain Victorious (Trainer: Ron Burke)
Caviart Rockland (Trainer: Nancy Johansson)
Century Farroh (Trainer: Dr. Ian Moore)
De Los Cielos Deo (Trainer: Ron Burke)
Fixed Idea (Trainer: Todd Clements)
Hurrikane Emperor (Trainer: John McDermott)
Lyons Night Hawk (Trainer: Gareth Dowse)
Semi Tough (Trainer: Ron Burke)
Shake That House (Trainer: Chris Oakes)
Stag Party (Trainer: Casie Coleman)
Tyga Hanover (Trainer: Ben Baillargeon)
Workin Ona Mystery (Trainer: Brian Brown)