North America Cup attracts 18 entrants

MILTON, June 4, 2019 - The entry box for the 36th Pepsi North America Cup closed Tuesday morning with 18 three-year-old pacing colts and geldings entered.

A pair of $50,000 eliminations, each with a field of nine, will be contested this Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The top-five finishers from each elimination will advance to the $1 million final on Saturday, June 15.

The draw for the eliminations will be released later this afternoon.

Aflame Hanover (Trainer: Linda Schadel)

Air Force Hanover (Trainer: Brian Brown)

Best In Show (Trainer: Linda Toscano)

Bettors Wish (Trainer: Chris Ryder)

Bronx Seelster (Trainer: Wayne McGean)

Captain Crunch (Trainer: Nancy Johansson)

Captain Victorious (Trainer: Ron Burke)

Caviart Rockland (Trainer: Nancy Johansson)

Century Farroh (Trainer: Dr. Ian Moore)

De Los Cielos Deo (Trainer: Ron Burke)

Fixed Idea (Trainer: Todd Clements)

Hurrikane Emperor (Trainer: John McDermott)

Lyons Night Hawk (Trainer: Gareth Dowse)

Semi Tough (Trainer: Ron Burke)

Shake That House (Trainer: Chris Oakes)

Stag Party (Trainer: Casie Coleman)

Tyga Hanover (Trainer: Ben Baillargeon)

Workin Ona Mystery (Trainer: Brian Brown)

Mark McKelvie

Woodbine Entertainment,