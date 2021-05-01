North America Cup moving to September

MILTON, ON - Woodbine Entertainment today announced the 38th Pepsi North America Cup, originally scheduled for June 19 at Woodbine Mohawk Park , has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 11.

This will mark the second consecutive year the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup and its several undercard stakes have been rescheduled due to COVID-19. The Pepsi North America Cup eliminations will now take place on Saturday, September 4.

"The Pepsi North America Cup is our signature race at Woodbine Mohawk Park and we fully intended to return this prestigious event to its usual spot in 2021," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "We remain hopeful to resume live racing in May, but felt it was necessary to reschedule this race and others from the start of our stakes season to provide all nominated horses, specifically our local horses not currently racing, with an opportunity to be in top shape for these marquee events."

The stacked Pepsi North America Cup undercard of the Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Roses Are Red, Armbro Flight and Mohawk Gold Cup have all been rescheduled to new dates later in the season.

The Fan Hanover and Goodtimes will join the 'Cup' on Saturday, September 11. The Roses Are Red has been moved to Saturday, September 4, Armbro Flight to Friday, September 17 and Mohawk Gold Cup to Saturday, September 18.

The Ontario Sires Stakes (OSS) schedule will be adjusted to accommodate the new dates for the various rescheduled stakes. The new OSS schedule will be confirmed once live racing resumes in the province.

Woodbine has also rescheduled the SBOA Stakes from May 22 to November 13, Somebeachsomewhere Stakes from June 5 to August 28, Simcoe 3-Year-Old Open Pace from September 4 to September 18 and Simcoe 3-Year-Old Open Trot from September 10 to September 25.

Along with the rescheduling of several races, Woodbine Mohawk Park is working with The Meadowlands to determine next steps for the Graduate Series and Miss Versatility, as both events were to visit Woodbine Mohawk Park in late-May and early-June. A decision on those events will be announced in the coming days.