Day At The Track

North America Cup postponed

01:23 AM 17 Apr 2020 NZST
North America Cup Crowd
North America Cup Crowd

Mississauga, ON — On Wednesday (April 15), Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson announced that the 2020 Harness Racing Pepsi North America Cup has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawson made the announcement during an afternoon edition of ‘Stronger Together,’ the ongoing digital presentation that has allowed officials with Woodbine Entertainment to communicate directly with the Ontario racing industry.

When asked by Woodbine Entertainment’s Jason Portuondo whether this year’s edition of the NA Cup would be postponed or not, Lawson stated that Woodbine Mohawk Park’s annual C$1 million stakes event has in fact been postponed.

“High level, yes, we will be postponing the NA Cup to a later date,” stated Lawson. The Woodbine CEO went on to explain that it is currently hard to determine a new date for the NA Cup without knowing what other tracks will be doing with their own stakes schedules.

To read the full story on the Standardbred Canada website, click here.

 

