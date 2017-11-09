North America beckons for star mare

Brilliant harness racing mare Shartin has been sold.



The Queensland Oaks heroine will do her future racing in North America after being purchased by Massachusetts businessman Richard Poillucci for a hefty six figure sum.



Previously prepared by Dean Braun, the Tintin In America filly will join fellow former 'down under' stars Nike Franco and Christen Me in the Delaware stables of Jo Ann Looney-King.



Nike Franco was also previously prepared by Braun and has amassed earnings in excess of $350,000 this season alone on North American soil while Christen Me has amassed more than $100,000 since being sold earlier this year.

The latest member of the 10,000 win club, champion reinsman Tim Tetrick, will be the new driver of Shartin.

And just like her new stablemates, Shartin boasts outstanding big race credentials.



The sale of Shartin was orchestrated by respected Auckland based agent John Curtin after months of negotiations.



"The talent this filly possesses is very obvious and she looks like she has so much upside and that should auger well for her future in North America. All connections are satisfied and I’m really looking forward to seeing her race up there.” Curtin said.



Shartin has not raced since finishing a terrific second behind star New Zealand colt (The) More The Better in the Queensland Derby at Albion Park on July 15.



Her victory in the Queensland Oaks came two starts ago while she also claimed the Tasmanian Oaks at Launceston on March 19.

But her most impressive display was recorded at her home track of TABCORP Park, Melton back on June 17 when parking outside subsequent Gr.1 winner Jilliby Kung Fu in a sparkling time of 1;52.5.



"I've always said this filly is one of the best that I've trained and I firmly believe the best is still to come, she's an elite talent," Braun said.



"Since being back in work following her break, I think she has improved and matured into a lovely mare. There's a real difference now compared to the end of her three-year-old campaign." He added.



Shartin has won 7 times from 13 starts while banking more than $105,000 in stakes to date.

The New Zealand bred mare is booked to fly out on November 18.

Chris Barsby

Shartin - Queensland Oaks