North American championship roster set

LEBANON, OH. - Many of the continent's most talented and prolific harness racing drivers will descend on Miami Valley Raceway in southwest Ohio from January 7-9 to determine the winner of the second annual North America Drivers Championship.

Doug McNair, one of six Canadians entered in the 2018 contest, will return to defend his title.

Eight of the contestants have recorded over 5,000 driving wins in their careers with another four who have surpassed 4,000 victories.

In total the drivers scheduled to compete have amassed approximately 110,000 career wins with almost 9000 of those coming in 2017.

Peter Wrenn tops the list in lifetime triumphs with 9938, slightly ahead of the reigning national dash champion Aaron Merriman with 9815.

Others with over 4,000 are Brett Miller (7632), Trevor Henry (6388), Mike Oosting (6298), Sam Widger (5922), Corey Callahan (5544), Randy Tharps (5269), Dan Noble (4906), Trace Tetrick (4347), Josh Sutton (4253), and Chris Page (4059).

The other drivers vying for the crown, in alphabetical order, will be Simon Allard, Kyle Ater, Pat Berry, Jason Brewer, Marc Campbell, John Cummings Jr., Billy Davis Jr., John DeLong, Kayne Kauffman, James MacDonald, Jim Marino, Marcus Miller, Drew Monti, Louie Phillipe Roy, Jeremy Smith and Tyler Smith.

Two spots remain open. Drivers interested in participating can contact the race secretary at: greggkeidel@yahoo.com.

Each driver will get four drives on both the Sunday, January 7 and Monday, January 8 matinee programs.

After two days, the ten leaders in the point standings will return on Tuesday, January 9 to vie for $25,000 in prize money and the championship trophy.

Post time for each of the three consecutive matinees at Miami Valley is 2:05 p.m.

Gregg Keidel