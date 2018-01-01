Day At The Track

North American championship roster set

04:06 AM 01 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Doug McNair, harness racing
Doug McNair hoists the trophy as winner of Miami Valley's inaugural North American Drivers Championship in January, 2017.
LEBANON, OH. - Many of the continent's most talented and prolific harness racing drivers will descend on Miami Valley Raceway in southwest Ohio from January 7-9 to determine the winner of the second annual North America Drivers Championship.
 
Doug McNair, one of six Canadians entered in the 2018 contest, will return to defend his title.
 
Eight of the contestants have recorded over 5,000 driving wins in their careers with another four who have surpassed 4,000 victories.
 
In total the drivers scheduled to compete have amassed approximately 110,000 career wins with almost 9000 of those coming in 2017.
 
Peter Wrenn tops the list in lifetime triumphs with 9938, slightly ahead of the reigning national dash champion Aaron Merriman with 9815.
 
Others with over 4,000 are Brett Miller (7632), Trevor Henry (6388), Mike Oosting (6298), Sam Widger (5922), Corey Callahan (5544), Randy Tharps (5269), Dan Noble (4906), Trace Tetrick (4347), Josh Sutton (4253), and Chris Page (4059).
 
The other drivers vying for the crown, in alphabetical order, will be Simon Allard, Kyle Ater, Pat Berry, Jason Brewer, Marc Campbell, John Cummings Jr., Billy Davis Jr., John DeLong, Kayne Kauffman, James MacDonald, Jim Marino, Marcus Miller, Drew Monti, Louie Phillipe Roy, Jeremy Smith and Tyler Smith.
 
Two spots remain open. Drivers interested in participating can contact the race secretary at: greggkeidel@yahoo.com.
 
Each driver will get four drives on both the Sunday, January 7 and Monday, January 8 matinee programs.
 
After two days, the ten leaders in the point standings will return on Tuesday, January 9 to vie for $25,000 in prize money and the championship trophy.
 
Post time for each of the three consecutive matinees at Miami Valley is 2:05 p.m.
 
Gregg Keidel
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

North American championship roster set
01-Jan-2018 04:01 AM NZDT
Kayne Kauffman, Jeff Brewer win Dayton Titles
31-Dec-2017 21:12 PM NZDT
'Cashel' rocks in Big M feature
31-Dec-2017 21:12 PM NZDT
Nuncio to stand in Sweden
31-Dec-2017 11:12 AM NZDT
Classicality again subdues Wind Of The North
31-Dec-2017 11:12 AM NZDT
Speed kills at The Meadowlands
30-Dec-2017 21:12 PM NZDT
Juslikeaqueen is Princess of Dayton Meet
30-Dec-2017 21:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News