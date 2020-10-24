North American two-year-old money winning sires

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning sires list in North America.

We include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this current season.

One thing is for sure and that is the first season sires Always B Miki and Betting Line are doing very well but are no threat to Somebeachsomewhere and his son Captaintreacherous who completely dominate the money winning two-year-old sires list this year to date. This father and son combination have combined progeny earnings of $5,300,000 (with 80 winners from 226 foals) double the amount of money for first season sires Always B Miki and Betting Line (56 winners from 231 foals).

Of note is that these four stallions all stand in the State of Pennsylvania.

The next two weekends will feature the Breeders Crowns for all age groups and could change these statistics some as the North American season winds down.

For interest there are 30 starters in this years Breeders Crown for two-year-olds. Somebeachsomewhere has 9, his son Captaintreacherous has 6, Always B Miki 5, Betting Line 3, Sweet Lou and Always A Virgin have 2 each and Bettor's Delight , American Ideal and JK Endofanera have 1 each.

Of real interest in the Breeders Crown for first season sire Always B Miki will be the performance of his star two-year-old Perfect Sting, trying to keep his unbeaten record in tact. Perfect Sting is from the former fastest mare in history Shebestingin p3,1:47 ($760,000).

The statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pacers - 23rd October 2020

SIRE Starters Foals Winners Money won $100,000+ winners

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 85 116 45 $2,881,826 7 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 68 110 35 $2,435,582 5 BETTORS DELIGHT 50 121 19 $1,640,909 7 ALWAYS B MIKI 53 112 22 $1,451,087 4 SHADOW PLAY 48 91 19 $1,355,409 4 BETTING LINE 76 119 34 $1,276,097 2 ART MAJOR 43 69 16 $1,208,755 2 AMERICAN IDEAL 63 113 32 $1,175,143 3 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 59 102 34 $985,096 2 SUNSHINE BEACH 56 143 25 $984,571 2 WELL SAID 49 71 22 $955,178 1 JK ENDOFANERA 52 88 26 $954,881 2 SWEET LOU 47 84 24 $917,840 2 SPORTSWRITER 74 137 31 $859,503 0 ROLL WITH JOE 47 71 22 $727,973 2 RACING HILL 55 93 24 $727,917 1 MCARDLE 30 48 12 $716,554 2 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 52 102 15 $617,507 2 ROCKIN IMAGE 62 96 28 $563,169 0 PET ROCK 53 83 26 $465,160 0

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace 24th October (2020)

Sire Foals Starters Money per Starter

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 110 68 $2,435,582 $35,817 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 116 85 $2,881,826 $33,903 BETTORS DELIGHT 121 50 $1,640,909 $32,818 SHADOW PLAY 91 48 $1,355,409 $28,237 ART MAJOR 69 43 $1,208,755 $28,110 ALWAYS B MIKI 112 53 $1,451,087 $27,379 BRING ON THE BEACH 15 8 $209,492 $26,186 MCARDLE 48 30 $716,554 $23,885 PANTHER HANOVER 23 7 $146,106 $20,872 SWEET LOU 84 47 $917,840 $19,528 WELL SAID 71 49 $955,178 $19,493 ALLAMERICAN NATIVE 17 8 $150,707 $18,838 AMERICAN IDEAL 113 63 $1,175,143 $18,653 JK ENDOFANERA 88 52 $954,881 $18,363 MR APPLES 19 13 $236,550 $18,196 CONTROL THE MOMENT 44 24 $427,518 $17,813 SUNSHINE BEACH 144 56 $984,571 $17,581 BIG JIM 47 12 $201,497 $16,791 BETTING LINE 119 76 $1,276,097 $16,790 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 102 59 $985,096 $16,696

For further interest here is the three-year-old money winning sires list. Interesting is how He's Watching is performing in his first crop to the races in North America. With just 54 starters he is ahead of top sires Art Major and American Ideal.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 3 Year Old Pace (2020)

Sire Starters in 2020 Money ==== ======== ===== CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 81 $5,121,441 BETTORS DELIGHT 95 $3,638,150 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 101 $2,968,598 SWEET LOU 70 $1,951,519 SPORTSWRITER 91 $1,775,417 HES WATCHING 54 $1,461,813 ART MAJOR 71 $1,358,771 AMERICAN IDEAL 83 $1,341,817 ROLL WITH JOE 55 $1,309,100 ROCKIN IMAGE 71 $1,228,796 PET ROCK 44 $1,191,971 SUNSHINE BEACH 79 $1,149,570 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 68 $981,046 WESTERN IDEAL 33 $976,328 SO SURREAL 31 $917,765 BIG JIM 49 $856,478 TELLITLIKEITIS 35 $848,651 WELL SAID 60 $841,808 BIG BAD JOHN 46 $813,340 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 40 $770,122

And again for further interest here is the all-age money winning sires list;

Leading Money Winning Sires - All ages Pace (2020)

Sire Starters in 2020 Money ==== ======== ===== BETTORS DELIGHT 600 $14,648,336 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 488 $13,287,285 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 216 $9,228,699 AMERICAN IDEAL 433 $7,408,385 MACH THREE 418 $6,813,932 ART MAJOR 357 $6,600,185 SPORTSWRITER 400 $5,500,545 SHADOW PLAY 262 $4,978,367 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 291 $4,659,805 SWEET LOU 176 $4,625,512 WELL SAID 287 $4,592,437 ROCKIN IMAGE 283 $4,069,093 ROCK N ROLL HEAVEN 198 $3,644,992 ROLL WITH JOE 209 $3,602,176 PET ROCK 196 $3,543,520 BIG JIM 165 $3,258,412 MCARDLE 208 $3,254,956 WESTERN IDEAL 190 $3,250,272 SUNSHINE BEACH 195 $3,099,395 DRAGON AGAIN 228 $3,057,997

