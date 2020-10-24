Day At The Track

North American two-year-old money winning sires

10:29 PM 24 Oct 2020 NZDT
Somebeachsomewhere - The leading sire of two-year-olds in North America

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning sires list in North America.

We include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this current season.

One thing is for sure and that is the first season sires Always B Miki and Betting Line are doing very well but are no threat to Somebeachsomewhere and his son Captaintreacherous who completely dominate the money winning two-year-old sires list this year to date. This father and son combination have combined progeny earnings of $5,300,000 (with 80 winners from 226 foals) double the amount of money for first season sires Always B Miki and Betting Line (56 winners from 231 foals).

Of note is that these four stallions all stand in the State of Pennsylvania.

The next two weekends will feature the Breeders Crowns for all age groups and could change these statistics some as the North American season winds down.

For interest there are 30 starters in this years Breeders Crown for two-year-olds. Somebeachsomewhere has 9, his son Captaintreacherous has 6, Always B Miki 5, Betting Line 3, Sweet Lou and Always A Virgin have 2 each and Bettor's Delight, American Ideal and JK Endofanera have 1 each.

Of real interest in the Breeders Crown for first season sire Always B Miki will be the performance of his star two-year-old Perfect Sting, trying to keep his unbeaten record in tact. Perfect Sting is from the former fastest mare in history Shebestingin p3,1:47 ($760,000).

The statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pacers - 23rd October 2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Foals       Winners     Money won     $100,000+ winners

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE             85       116      45      $2,881,826    7 
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             68       110      35      $2,435,582    5
BETTORS DELIGHT                50       121      19      $1,640,909    7
ALWAYS B MIKI                  53       112      22      $1,451,087    4
SHADOW PLAY                    48        91      19      $1,355,409    4
BETTING LINE                   76       119      34      $1,276,097    2
ART MAJOR                      43        69      16      $1,208,755    2
AMERICAN IDEAL                 63       113      32      $1,175,143    3
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                59       102      34        $985,096    2
SUNSHINE BEACH                 56       143      25        $984,571    2
WELL SAID                      49        71      22        $955,178    1
JK ENDOFANERA                  52        88      26        $954,881    2
SWEET LOU                      47        84      24        $917,840    2
SPORTSWRITER                   74       137      31        $859,503    0
ROLL WITH JOE                  47        71      22        $727,973    2
RACING HILL                    55        93      24        $727,917    1
MCARDLE                        30        48      12        $716,554    2
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR              52       102      15        $617,507    2
ROCKIN IMAGE                   62        96      28        $563,169    0
PET ROCK                       53        83      26        $465,160    0

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace 24th October (2020)

Sire                                           Foals           Starters       Money                    per Starter

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS         110        68   $2,435,582        $35,817
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE         116        85   $2,881,826        $33,903
BETTORS DELIGHT            121        50   $1,640,909        $32,818
SHADOW PLAY                 91        48   $1,355,409        $28,237
ART MAJOR                   69        43   $1,208,755        $28,110
ALWAYS B MIKI              112        53   $1,451,087        $27,379
BRING ON THE BEACH          15         8     $209,492        $26,186
MCARDLE                     48        30     $716,554        $23,885
PANTHER HANOVER             23         7     $146,106        $20,872
SWEET LOU                   84        47     $917,840        $19,528
WELL SAID                   71        49     $955,178        $19,493
ALLAMERICAN NATIVE          17         8     $150,707        $18,838
AMERICAN IDEAL             113        63   $1,175,143        $18,653
JK ENDOFANERA               88        52     $954,881        $18,363
MR APPLES                   19        13     $236,550        $18,196
CONTROL THE MOMENT          44        24     $427,518        $17,813
SUNSHINE BEACH             144        56     $984,571        $17,581
BIG JIM                     47        12     $201,497        $16,791
BETTING LINE               119        76   $1,276,097        $16,790
ALWAYS A VIRGIN            102        59     $985,096        $16,696

For further interest here is the three-year-old money winning sires list. Interesting is how He's Watching is performing in his first crop to the races in North America. With just 54 starters he is ahead of top sires Art Major and American Ideal.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 3 Year Old Pace (2020)                         

Sire               Starters in 2020          Money
====                     ========            =====
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             81       $5,121,441
BETTORS DELIGHT                95       $3,638,150
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE            101       $2,968,598
SWEET LOU                      70       $1,951,519
SPORTSWRITER                   91       $1,775,417
HES WATCHING                   54       $1,461,813
ART MAJOR                      71       $1,358,771
AMERICAN IDEAL                 83       $1,341,817
ROLL WITH JOE                  55       $1,309,100
ROCKIN IMAGE                   71       $1,228,796
PET ROCK                       44       $1,191,971
SUNSHINE BEACH                 79       $1,149,570
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                68         $981,046
WESTERN IDEAL                  33         $976,328
SO SURREAL                     31         $917,765
BIG JIM                        49         $856,478
TELLITLIKEITIS                 35         $848,651
WELL SAID                      60         $841,808
BIG BAD JOHN                   46         $813,340
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR              40         $770,122

And again for further interest here is the all-age money winning sires list;

Leading Money Winning Sires - All ages Pace (2020)

Sire                 Starters in 2020       Money
====                     ========            =====
BETTORS DELIGHT               600      $14,648,336
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE            488      $13,287,285
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS            216       $9,228,699
AMERICAN IDEAL                433       $7,408,385
MACH THREE                    418       $6,813,932
ART MAJOR                     357       $6,600,185
SPORTSWRITER                  400       $5,500,545
SHADOW PLAY                   262       $4,978,367
ALWAYS A VIRGIN               291       $4,659,805
SWEET LOU                     176       $4,625,512
WELL SAID                     287       $4,592,437
ROCKIN IMAGE                  283       $4,069,093
ROCK N ROLL HEAVEN            198       $3,644,992
ROLL WITH JOE                 209       $3,602,176
PET ROCK                      196       $3,543,520
BIG JIM                       165       $3,258,412
MCARDLE                       208       $3,254,956
WESTERN IDEAL                 190       $3,250,272
SUNSHINE BEACH                195       $3,099,395
DRAGON AGAIN                  228       $3,057,997

Harnesslink Media

