Northern Rivers Equine Yearlings at APG Sale

A half-brother to the harness racing Breeders Crown champion Hurricane Harley and half-sisters to the APG Final and Breeders Crown winner Follow The Stars and the Victoria Derby and dual Breeders Crown champion Our Little General will spearhead the Northern Rivers Equine draft at the Australian Pacing Gold sale at Oaklands Junction on Sunday, February 2.

Northern Rivers Equine, Kyabram, the home of American Ideal , Mel Mara and Yankee Rockstar , will present 13 yearlings – four colts and nine fillies – on behalf of clients Lauriston Bloodstock, Greg Fleming and Phil and Tracey Wade.

Bill and Anne Anderson’s Lauriston Bloodstock, the dual Victorian Breeders of the Year and whose stock have won 25 Group 1 races to date, have nominated eight superbly bred yearlings – two colts and six fillies.

Their consignment includes a Somebeachsomewhere colt from the APG Final winner Musical Delight (Lot 171); a Bettor’s Delight half-sister to Our Little General and Kasbah Kid (Lot 153); an Art Major half-brother to Hurricane Harley and Mango Stride (1:50.9) as Lot 230; a Captaintreacherous half-sister to Follow The Stars and APG runner-up Stefsbest (Lot 222); an Art Major sister to the Victoria Sapling winner Abouttime and half-sister to the speedy None Bettor (1:48.8) as Lot 158; a Sweet Lou filly out of the Breeders Crown champion Glenferrie Shuffle (Lot 122); a Bettor’s Delight half-sister to three in 1:56 including Rocknroll Icon (Lot 189); and an American Ideal filly from the Group 3 placegetter Artistic Angel (Lot 73).

Swan Hill breeder-owner Greg Fleming, who bred and raced the former top racemare Helen’s Bonus, is selling at the APG for the first time.

Fleming has nominated two progeny of the champion American juvenile and now leading sire Captaintreacherous . Lot 127 is a colt out of the McArdle mare Glitterazzi, a half-sister to millionaire pacer Bling It On and the Miracle Mile winner Baby Bling, while Lot 68 is a filly from the prolific WA and USA winner Arctic Fire, a half-sister to the NZ 2YO Filly of the Year Classy Filly.

Kyabram breeders Phil and Tracey Wade, who bred, raised and sold the Group placegetter Dee Double You at the 2017 APG sale, have a three-prong draft at this year’s sale.

They are offering a grand looking filly from the first crop of world champion Always B Miki that is a half-sister to Dee Double You and hails from the family of crack racemares Louvre and Miss Hazel, as Lot 148.

The Wade’s other two yearlings are both by A G’s White Socks’ sire, the great Rock N Roll Heaven . Lot 204 is a half-brother to Philtra Phella, a winner of 20 races in Victoria and Tasmania and almost $100,000, while Lot 235 is a daughter of the Somebeachsomewhere mare Somesorta Philtra, a half-sister to Dee Double You.

For an inspection of the Northern Rivers Equine draft phone Kath McIntosh on 0427 497 429 or (03) 5852 2845.

Peter Wharton