Northern Rivers equine news

A beautiful filly from the first Victorian crop of Yankee Rockstar out of the Group winner Sweet Maddy Lombo

Harness racing breeders awards boost for Yankee Rockstar

The Rocknroll Hanover horse Yankee Rockstar , who is standing his second season at Northern Rivers Equine Veterinary Clinic, received a terrific boost to his stocks from the 2018/19 Harness Breeders Victoria Awards.

Yankee Rockstar’s dam, Aston Villa USA, was named the Victorian Pacing Broodmare of the Year, while his half-brother, Poster Boy, received the Aged Pacing Entire/Gelding of the Year award.

Aston Villa USA left three starters during the closing season and all were winners – two at Group level. Poster Boy won four of his five starts and $302,800 in stakes including the Group 1 $200,000 Chariots of Fire and the Group 1 $100,000 Victorian 4YO Bonanza, Born To Rocknroll won seven out of nine including the Group 2 $60,000 Breeders Crown Graduate Free-for-all, and the three-year-old Zoliver won three times.

Yankee Rockstar’s first Victorian-bred foals are starting to hit the ground and are really looking the part.

Strong interest in Mel Mara

Our world champion American import Mel Mara arrived in great condition and has settled in well to his new environment at Northern Rivers. The millionaire dollar earner has received widespread interest from broodmare owners with nearly 50 bookings from all States and New Zealand.

Mel Mara, who took a record of 1:47, defeating the two fastest horses of all-time in Always B Miki and McWicked, was rated as one of America’s best free-for-allers in the last decade.

Possessed of blinding speed, Mel Mara paced two winning miles inside 1:48 and was race-timed in faster than 1:48 on five occasions.

A commanding bay horse, foaled in 2009, Mel Mara is the fastest performed son of former champion pacer Lis Mara (1:47.6), and as a representative of the famed Cam Fella sire line his influence promises to be widely exerted. He is also a member of a winning family that

has produced top racehorses and leading sires.

American Ideal – winners everywhere!

American Ideal , who is standing this season at Northern Rivers Equine, cemented his status as one of the world’s premier sires with feature race winners in three different countries last month.

Bling It On, the richest and fastest Australian-born progeny of American Ideal, made a triumphant return to the racetrack with a career-best 1:50.2 effort in a Group 3 at Menangle and a track record-breaking win in the Group 1 $250,000 Victoria Cup at Melton. He now boasts $1.8 million in stake earnings.

Brilliant three-year-old Soho Hamilton, who streeted his rivals in the Group 2 $50,000 Vicbred Home Grown Classic at Melton, the four-year-old Bletchley Park, a runaway winner of a Group 3 at Gloucester Park, and Cruz NZ, who downed a top field in the Preux Chevalier Free-for-all at Melton, were other recent feature winners sired by American Ideal.

In New Zealand, the American Ideal gelding Triple Eight put an exclamation mark on his career with successes from long handicap marks in the Spring Cup and The Holmes DG at Alexandra Park, Auckland.

While in North America, American Ideal left feature race winners in the three-year-old American Mercury, who won a division of the $267,400 Bluegrass Stakes in 1:49.6 at The Red Mile, and the four-year-old American History, winner of the $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial 1:49.6 at Harrington.

American Ideal is currently third on the American All Aged sire list, fourth on the two-year- old list and fifth in the three-year-old premiership.

His stock has earned a remarkable $US13 million to date this year.

Colin Godden in tune

Nanneella hobby trainer Colin Godden, a long-time client of Northern Rivers Equine, is enjoying success with his small team.

The ultra-consistent Lights And Music won at Echuca and Maryborough in September and at Shepparton in October in 1:56.7 and is racing in great heart. The grand old warrior has now won 28 races and $166,485 in prizemoney.

Blazing Orion, a stablemate of Lights And Music, has resumed from a spell and looks set to add to the six successes he has achieved under Godden’s tutelage.

Boost for yearling sale

The Northern Rivers Equine consignment to next year’s Australian Pacing Gold and Australasian Premier Trotting yearlings will be easily our largest and most impressive so far.

The draft includes an Art Major half-brother to the Breeders Crown champion Hurricane Harley 1:52.7 ($321,590) and Mango Stride (1:50.9), who both won on the same night at Melton and Menangle respectively.

Their dam, Sugarland, is a half-sister to the Australian 3YO of the Year Maffioso and four others in 2:00 or better including recent winner Iona Diamond.

New foalings

Foalings at Northern Rivers Equine so far this season:



Filly: Miss Laura Jane-Sweet Lou

Filly: Left In Paris-Well Said

Filly: Dancing With Daisy-Betting Line

Colt: Electric Storm-Yankee Rockstar

Filly: Lady Bellisimo-Bettor’s Delight

Colt: Glenferrie Shuffle-Betting Line

Filly: Queen Of Pop-Well Said

Filly: Smooth Hayley-Art Major

Colt: Rosie Oreilly-Betting Line

Colt: Jazz Opera-Bettor’s Delight

Filly: Divorce Time-Yankee Rockstar

Colt: Yankee Showgirl-Captaintreacherous

Colt: Apache Speed-Sebastian K

Colt: La Toneralla-Used To Me

Colt: Beach Box -Yankee Rockstar

Filly: That Thing Of Yours-Majestic Son

Filly: Smooth Felicity-Art Major