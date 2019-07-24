Day At The Track

Stakes at The Meadowlands this weekend

06:51 AM 24 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The Meadowlands, Harness Racing
The Meadowlands
East Rutherford, NJ - The penultimate card of The Meadowlands Championship Meet comes up this weekend with harness racing on Friday and Saturday, post time each night is 7:15.
 
Friday's features are the elimination races for the Championship stakes for the freshman trotting fillies and colts, the Jim Doherty and Peter Haughton Memorials. Those rich finals will be part of the August 3 Hambletonian card.
 
Twenty four fillies were declared for the Doherty, requiring three eight-filly $20,000 elimination races with the top ten returning for the $350,000e final.
 
The Haughton drew seventeen precocious males which will split into a pair of $20,000 eliminations toward next week's $425,000e final.
 
Also on the bill for the weekend, racing on the Saturday card, are the Hambletonian Oaks eliminations which will see nineteen 3-year-old filly trotters battling for the ten berths available in the $500,000 final.
 
The WN Reynolds stake for 3-year-old males is the very last prep for the upcoming Hambletonian and a dozen have entered the fray for that contest.
 
Last, but certainly not least, is the $60,000 final for the Golden Receiver FFA pace.
 
All of the pertinent information, the who's and the what's will be posted on the Meadowlands website when the draw is complete later this afternoon.
 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Shartin N, to lead post parade on Governors' Day
24-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
Southwind Ozzi installed as Adios favorite
24-Jul-2019 06:07 AM NZST
Stakes at The Meadowlands this weekend
24-Jul-2019 06:07 AM NZST
Shartin N continues to top poll
24-Jul-2019 04:07 AM NZST
Kiara Morgan enjoys the thrill of victory
24-Jul-2019 04:07 AM NZST
Is Jackson County ready to host the fair?
24-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Ohio Breeders launch new website
24-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News