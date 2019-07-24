Stakes at The Meadowlands this weekend

East Rutherford, NJ - The penultimate card of The Meadowlands Championship Meet comes up this weekend with harness racing on Friday and Saturday, post time each night is 7:15.

Friday's features are the elimination races for the Championship stakes for the freshman trotting fillies and colts, the Jim Doherty and Peter Haughton Memorials. Those rich finals will be part of the August 3 Hambletonian card.

Twenty four fillies were declared for the Doherty, requiring three eight-filly $20,000 elimination races with the top ten returning for the $350,000e final.

The Haughton drew seventeen precocious males which will split into a pair of $20,000 eliminations toward next week's $425,000e final.

Also on the bill for the weekend, racing on the Saturday card, are the Hambletonian Oaks eliminations which will see nineteen 3-year-old filly trotters battling for the ten berths available in the $500,000 final.

The WN Reynolds stake for 3-year-old males is the very last prep for the upcoming Hambletonian and a dozen have entered the fray for that contest.

Last, but certainly not least, is the $60,000 final for the Golden Receiver FFA pace.