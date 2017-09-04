Nova lights up Albion Park

There’s still life in those old legs. Triple Queensland Horse of the Year Avonnova returned to the winners circle on Saturday night at Albion Park with an all-the-way harness racing victory in the Seymour Group Open Pace defeating a gallant Ultimate Art while Mach Alert made good late ground to grab third.

The winning time was 1:51.5.

The 11-year-old free-legged pacer recorded sectionals of 28.2, 28.4, 27.3 & 27.5 seconds.

It was his first start following his failure in the Listed $25,540 Mr Feelgood Open on July 1, a race that ultimately derailed his winter carnival campaign.

And to put the time into perspective, it’s the third fastest time ever recorded at the famed Breakfast Creek 1000m oval.

The track record belongs to champion pacer Im Themightyquinn at 1:50.4 (the only pacer to better 1:51 at Albion Park) while Avonnova returned a mile rate of 1:51.3 when successful in the 2015 Sunshine Sprint.

On the night Im Themightyquinn set the track record (July 4, 2014 – Sunshine Sprint), Avonnova finished third after racing without cover.

The mile was covered in splits of 28, 28.3, 26.5 & 27.9 seconds.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with his effort, he was off a freshen-up but his two trials indicated he was ready for a big effort and he delivered so hopefully we’re set for a good campaign. More importantly, I’m really happy with how both he and Mach (Alert) come through the race.” Owner/trainer Ian Gurney said.

While it’s unlikely his days of tackling interstate features are behind him, local fans will still get the opportunity to see plenty of him in the coming months.

Gurney is mindful his star pacer is edging closer to the million dollar mark in prizemoney and will give him every chance of reaching that magical figure.

“I can ask no more of him as far as feature races are concerned, he’s been everywhere and competed in all of the biggest events on the calendar but I will try my best to allow him reach the million dollar club.

“I claimed him $20,000 from a race at Goulburn just so I could race a horse each and every Saturday night, obviously he’s exceeded all my expectations and now I would like to give him every opportunity. It’s something he deserves in my opinion.”

Avonnova will continue to race in the coming weeks and months and the Brisbane summer carnival starting in December looks a distinct possibility but opposition will be tough with a number of talented types currently racing.

Key rivals will include Ultimate Art, Mach Alert and Major Cam while former Victorian pacer Mister Mundaka will also add plenty of spice.

So, it could be possible another name could join Im Themightyquinn in the sub 1:51 club at Albion Park.

by Chris Barsby