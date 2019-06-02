Nows The Moment dominant

It was the fourth score in 17 starts this year for Nows The Moment

Plainville, MA --- After finishing second twice in five previous top-class trot attempts at Plainridge Park this year, Nows The Moment got the job done on Friday (May 31) as he won the harness racing $16,000 Open Handicap at The Ridge on a beautiful spring afternoon.

Nows The Moment (Mike Stevenson) left the best of the three who opted to and took the lead position before the quarter that went in :27.1. Soon after, an outer flow formed on the rim with Make It A Double (Mark Athearn) leading the charge. As the race proceeded up the backside things got interesting as the outside challenger eventually drew alongside Nows The Moment at the three-quarters while Namesmuscle (Matt Athearn) tripped-out behind him just waiting to pounce.

As they were spinning out of the far turn, Stevenson threw the lines at Nows The Moment and his horse responded well by opening up an immediate two-length advantage. Make It A Double tailed off outside and Namesmuscle tried to chase from the pylons but but couldn't make up any ground. Halfway down the lane Nows The Moment was trotting away wrapped-up and coasted to a two length win in 1:54.3.

It was the fourth score in 17 starts this year for the Credit Winner gelding Nows The Moment ($13.00) who is owned by Sonya Mac Donald and trained by Allison Mac Donald.

Nows The Moment was only one of four wins registered by the day's leading driver Mike Stevenson. He also scored with Wind And A Prayer (1:56, $15.20), Gd Cruise For Gold (1:55.1, $4.40) and Dr. Ds Jodine (1:57.3, $3.20).

In the co-featured $10,000 conditioned trot, One Swan For All (Wally Watson) found class relief to be the ticket and he scored his first win of the year off the 20-1 drop and pop, coming first-over from fourth at the five-eighths to overpower the leading Sortie Hanover (Drew Campbell) down the stretch and win by a length in 1:55.1.

One Swan For All ($43.60) is owned by Joel Wheeler and trained by Lisa Watson.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Monday (June 3) with post time set for 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts