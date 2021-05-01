Day At The Track

Nows The Moment never headed in Open

02:00 PM 01 May 2021 NZST
Nows The Moment, harness racing
Nows The Moment in previous win
Tom Melanson Photo
Nows The Moment went wire-to-wire for his first win of the 2021 harness racing season in the Yonkers Raceway $37,000 Open Trot on Friday.
 
Matt Kakaley commanded early speed from the six-year-old gelding, who promptly provided it. Nows the Moment secured front-end control before the first turn and took the field through fractions of :28.2, :58.2, and 1:27 unopposed.
 
Nows The Moment kept all threats at bay coming down the stretch and completed the two-length victory in 1:56.3. Mostinterestingman (George Brennan) found late trot up the rail and got up for second. Pocket-sitter Full Rights (Jason Bartlett) settled for show.
 
NOWS THE MOMENT REPLAY
 
 
Nows The Moment is now 23-for-85 lifetime with earnings exceeding $350,000. Lloyd Alex Macdonald trains the son of Credit Winner for Sonya Mac Donald of South Paris (ME).
 
Yonkers Raceway will return on Monday, May 3.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
