Nows The Moment never headed in Open

Nows The Moment went wire-to-wire for his first win of the 2021 harness racing season in the Yonkers Raceway $37,000 Open Trot on Friday.

Matt Kakaley commanded early speed from the six-year-old gelding, who promptly provided it. Nows the Moment secured front-end control before the first turn and took the field through fractions of :28.2, :58.2, and 1:27 unopposed.

Nows The Moment kept all threats at bay coming down the stretch and completed the two-length victory in 1:56.3. Mostinterestingman (George Brennan) found late trot up the rail and got up for second. Pocket-sitter Full Rights (Jason Bartlett) settled for show.

NOWS THE MOMENT REPLAY

Nows The Moment is now 23-for-85 lifetime with earnings exceeding $350,000. Lloyd Alex Macdonald trains the son of Credit Winner for Sonya Mac Donald of South Paris (ME).

Yonkers Raceway will return on Monday, May 3.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink