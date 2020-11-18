Number 4 a winner for men's health

Apparently, the number four is unlucky in Chinese culture, and it’s got a bad rap in Feng Shui – but it’s proving a good omen in a New South Wales harness racing fundraiser for Men’s Health Month during November.

The tills are ticking over nicely with $3195 in the kitty so far for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, thanks to the fortunes of barrier 4 at Club Menangle meetings throughout the month.

For horse number four in each race, Club Menangle, TAB, HRNSW and a group of sponsors have pledged to kick in $800 for each win, $405 for second and $190 for third.

There was little joy at the first meeting of the campaign on November 8, but competitors carrying Number Four saddlecloth notched a win, a second and a third at the weekend, with Vinny Chase and Robbie Morris the stars.

On Tuesday, the tally continued to grow, with Josh Gallagher having a brilliant day out and picking up a double including one wearing saddlecloth 4. Both winners were for trainer KerryAnn Morris in Superfast Pat ( Superfast Stuart – Turbo Pat (Sundon) and Agent Maori ( Federal Flex – Windsongs Maori (Windsongs Legacy).

The eycatching win of squaregaiter Agent Maori, carrying number 4, with courtesy of a mature drive by Gallagher that was timed to a nicety.

“It was a good win and it always means an extra little bit when you’re doing something for a good cause like this,” Gallagher said.



Josh Gallagher in the Prostate Cancer Foundation colors (Courtesy Club Menangle)

In his third season of driving, Gallagher is a model of consistency, continuing to make the most of opportunities from working with the Rob and KerryAnn Morris stable.

He captured the national Rising Stars series in 2019 and achieved 43 wins during season 2019-20. He’s only improved his record during the extended 2020 season, with 27 wins since September 1.

At only 19, Josh is well short of the Prostate Cancer Campaign’s target demographic, which aims to raise awareness in men over 50 (or 40 with a family history) to consider getting a PSA (blood) test for Prostate Cancer.

But he’s only too happy that wins like his will help to spread the word and raise the funds.

“As well as promoting the cause, the campaign generates a bit of discussion in the rooms and creates awareness that way, too, so I think it’s a great promotion,” he said.

“Getting the check-ups and keeping on top of things health wise isn’t something that most people are that good at, but when this month comes around each year it’s a good chance to remind everyone.”

HRNSW and Club Menangle provided eight sets of the Prostate Cancer Awareness colors to comply with COVID-19 requirements and contributing to the funds pool are key sponsors DM Plumbing, Evekare, Hamish Sterling Graphic Design, Hyland Sportswear, McLaren Real Estate, Multiquip Aggregates, Pryde’s EasiFeed and The Strictly Limited Company.

Club Menangle spokewoman Kate Butt said raising awareness of PSA testing was a key message.

“Harness racing is a male-dominated industry, and Prostate Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian men, so we’ve got an important role to play in raising awareness about the important health messages that save lives,” she said.

“As well as focussing on the funds raised, we want people to know that it takes only a simple blood test to monitor levels that can indicate prostate cancer.

“If you’re in the target group, just talk to someone, a doctor or a health professional, because support is everything.”

Josh Gallagher will be hoping his luck holds up when Racing for Prostate continues at Club Menangle on Saturday night – and he gets a run with his only number 4 drive, currently listed as first emergency. Racing for Prostate representatives are: (Race 1) Our Megastar (John McCarthy); (Race 2) Vandanta (Luke McCarthy); (Race 3) Mighty Flying Deal (Blake Fitzpatrick); (Race 4) Our Antonio Rose (Jack Trainor); (Race 5) Wrangler (Luke McCarthy); (Race 6) Gold Sovereign (Emergency Josh Gallagher); (Race 7) Hes Perfectly Ideal (Cameron Hart); and (Race 8) Delightful Tara (Leonard Cain).

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura