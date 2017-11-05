Day At The Track

Nuncio rebounds at Bergsaker

10:59 AM 05 Nov 2017 NZDT
Nuncio
Nuncio now has a 42-13-4 slate in 62 career outings for 28,610,230SEK earned

November 4, 2017 - Nuncio (6m Andover Hall-Nicole Isabelle-Lindy Lane) rebounded from a disappointing last out to easily win today’s Hilda Zonetts V75 Gold at Bergsaker, timed in 1.12kr over 2149 meters autostart.

Stefan Melander was the pilot of the 3/10 favorite , he also the owner/trainer.

Nuncio left from post six and made the front from a three wide position on the backside of lap one and he was a length winner from Tobin Kronos (5f Muscle Hill-Zamia FC-Sugarcane Hanover) driven by Orjan Kihstrom for trainer Daniel Reden. Third was Poochai (7m Make It Happen-In Vino Veritas-Express Ride) for Erik Adielsson for trainer Svante Bath.

Nuncio now has a 42-13-4 slate in 62 career outings for 28,610,230SEK earned. Today’s first prize was 150,000SEK.

Other good winners on the card included Valeur (8g Love You-Steffi Bob-Lindys Crown) for Sandra Nordemo in the V75 Silver and Bryssel (5m Ready Cash-Spacelane-Lindy lane) took the V75 Bronze handled by his trainer, Bjorn Goop.

Thomas H. Hicks

