Nuncio rebounds at Bergsaker

Nuncio now has a 42-13-4 slate in 62 career outings for 28,610,230SEK earned

November 4, 2017 - Nuncio (6m Andover Hall -Nicole Isabelle- Lindy Lane ) rebounded from a disappointing last out to easily win today’s Hilda Zonetts V75 Gold at Bergsaker, timed in 1.12kr over 2149 meters autostart.

Stefan Melander was the pilot of the 3/10 favorite , he also the owner/trainer.

Nuncio left from post six and made the front from a three wide position on the backside of lap one and he was a length winner from Tobin Kronos (5f Muscle Hill -Zamia FC- Sugarcane Hanover ) driven by Orjan Kihstrom for trainer Daniel Reden. Third was Poochai (7m Make It Happen -In Vino Veritas- Express Ride ) for Erik Adielsson for trainer Svante Bath.

Nuncio now has a 42-13-4 slate in 62 career outings for 28,610,230SEK earned. Today’s first prize was 150,000SEK.

Other good winners on the card included Valeur (8g Love You -Steffi Bob- Lindys Crown ) for Sandra Nordemo in the V75 Silver and Bryssel (5m Ready Cash -Spacelane- Lindy lane ) took the V75 Bronze handled by his trainer, Bjorn Goop.

Thomas H. Hicks