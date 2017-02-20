Nuncio records V75 Gold victory

February 18, 2017 - Nuncio (6m Andover Hall -Nicole Isabelle- Lindy Lane ) record an easy, and well-rated. front end harness racing victory tonight in the V75 Gold at Axevalla in Sweden.

The Orjan Kihlstrom driven and Stefan Melander trained and owned (Stall TZ) champion was timed in 1.15.7kr (fractions: 1.17.3kr at first 500 meters; 1.18.3kr at the first 1000; 1.18.1kr at the 1500) over 2140 meters autostart to earn 150,000SEK first prize.

Nuncio last raced September 18, 2016 at Bjerke.

Russell C. Williams of Hanover, PA bred Nuncio, the 1.07/1 favorite that bested 30.79/1 Bruno di Quattro (9m Broadway Hall -Ussel- Speedy Soma ) with Kenneth Haugstad up and 31.88/1 Art On Line (9g Rite On Line -Fleur- Backstreet Guy ) for Johnny Takter.

Winmecredit and Spring Erom were fourth and fifth.

Nuncio’s career slate now stands at 38-12-2 in 52 starts for 27,723,230SEK earned.

He is now 12 for 12 in 2016-17.

This night Nuncio was eased to the front, faced a challenge deep in the last bend, and then drew off for a four length score.

Nuncio (Ö.Kihlström/S.Melander)