Day At The Track

Nuncio records V75 Gold victory

06:00 AM 20 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Orjan Kihlstrom Nuncio
Orjan Kihlstrom
ATG Photo
Nuncio
ATG Photo

February 18, 2017 - Nuncio (6m Andover Hall-Nicole Isabelle-Lindy Lane) record an easy, and well-rated. front end harness racing victory tonight in the V75 Gold at Axevalla in Sweden.

The Orjan Kihlstrom driven and Stefan Melander trained and owned (Stall TZ) champion was timed in 1.15.7kr (fractions: 1.17.3kr at first 500 meters; 1.18.3kr at the first 1000; 1.18.1kr at the 1500) over 2140 meters autostart to earn 150,000SEK first prize.

Nuncio last raced September 18, 2016 at Bjerke.

Russell C. Williams of Hanover, PA bred Nuncio, the 1.07/1 favorite that bested 30.79/1 Bruno di Quattro (9m Broadway Hall-Ussel-Speedy Soma) with Kenneth Haugstad up and 31.88/1 Art On Line (9g Rite On Line-Fleur-Backstreet Guy) for Johnny Takter.

Winmecredit and Spring Erom were fourth and fifth.

Nuncio’s career slate now stands at 38-12-2 in 52 starts for 27,723,230SEK earned.

He is now 12 for 12 in 2016-17.

This night Nuncio was eased to the front, faced a challenge deep in the last bend, and then drew off for a four length score.

Nuncio (Ö.Kihlström/S.Melander)

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

New bid for York County casino
20-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
It's a dead-heat going in to Sunday
20-Feb-2017 03:02 AM NZDT
Alberto Contador storms to a 1:49.4 win
19-Feb-2017 23:02 PM NZDT
Latest Desire rules the roost
19-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Pair of fives take down $50,000 features
19-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Itonlyrocknroll A continues dominance
19-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Fastest dead heat ever at The Meadows
19-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News