Day At The Track

Nuncio starts Wednesday at Solvalla

02:10 PM 09 May 2017 NZST
Sweden's Solvalla Racetrack
Sweden's Solvalla Racetrack

May 8, 2017 - Wednesday harness racing at Solvalla includes the Beijer-Meadow Road raced over 1640 meters autostart. The six horse field includes Nuncio, from a somewhat customary post one, as he seeks to regain form and prep for another Elitloppet try. The field is shown below:

  1. Nuncio, Orjan Kihlstrom
  2. Djali Boko, Christoffer Eriksson
  3. Vasterbo Highflyer, Johan Untersteiner
  4. Sliding Home, Jennifer Tilman
  5. French Laundry, Erik Adielsson
  6. Charrua Forlan, Hans Owe Sundberg

Nuncio has been beaten in his last two outings after 15 consecutive wins.

Today in FR was the Prix du PMU Manche Ocean at Vannes (purse €32,000, 3200 meters, 18 starters) with victory to 1.7/1 Authorized (7g Kaisy Dream-Joconde). Pierre Levesque drove the winner that he also owns and son Thomas was breeder and is the trainer. 13/1 Verso di Jaar was second and third went to 7.2/1 Viking Dream.

At LeMans was the Prix Henri Lelievre (purse €28,000, 2950 meters distance handicap, 18 starters) and 16/1 Very Fast (8g Orlando Vici-Japonaise du Soir) was the 1.15.9kr timed winner for trainer/driver J.F. Seney. 3/1 Vaillant Zailer (8g Tresor de la Motte-Karea Luxor) was second for Franck Ouvrie and 15/1 Akir de Mail took third.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Twin $14,000 features at Pocono Downs
09-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Wakizashi Hanover wins Harrington debut
09-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Upsets on closing day at Miami Valley
09-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Guest wins $57,000 on mega bet
09-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Mister Daytona N now a perfect two-for-two
09-May-2017 06:05 AM NZST
Preakness weekend at the Downs
09-May-2017 04:05 AM NZST
Michelle "the Belle" Ruvola wins Billings Trot
09-May-2017 03:05 AM NZST
