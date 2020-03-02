O'Reilly clinches Jockey of the Year honors

Billycoan Colt with owner Mike Kelleher, who ended the season as the Horse Of The Year for the 2020 Road Racing season.

WEST CORK, IE - The curtain came down on the 2020 Winter Road Racing Season in West Cork on Sunday at Baurnahulla, Drimoleague.

Matthew O'Reilly took the headlines with three winners and this gave him the Jockey of The Year award.

Brywins One Off a winner in Goleen set the ball rolling for O'Reilly. He led from the start and despite a late challenge from Ketucky Finale, he eventually had six lengths to spare.

Next up for O'Reilly was Diplomatist who is owned by his father Tadhg. Newtown Amber led to the opening turn but over shot the bale .This left Rhyds Dilemma in front but he was only "A sitting Duck" with Diplomatist taking over approaching the final turn and was never in danger and ran out a ten length winner.

Billycoan Colt gave O'Reilly his third win of the day. Coalford Bruce really put it up to the winner leading at both turning points and an upset looked in the making, but O'Reilly as he did in Goleen, set his charge alight in the final eighth of a mile and ran on to a five length winning margin.

This win gave Billcoan Colt the Horse of the Year title with five wins.

Only three runners faced the starter in the Top Grade Pace and Ghenghis Pride was sent to post at prohibitive odds. Rhyds Solution set the early fractions but Ghenghis Pride took it up to the first turn .Both runners shared the lead between the next two turns with Kestrels Dot Sammy just off the pace.

At the final turn Ghenghis Pride eased into the lead and was not for catching winning by six lengths from Rhyds Solution.

The winner was presented with the Nora McCarthy Cup and the Cup "was staying at home" as the winner is trained by Derry McCarthy, a son of the Late Nora McCarthy.

Great credit is due to the local committee who had to cancel the races on two previous occasions due to Storm Denis .

So the Winter season concludes and was a resounding success. We look forward to the start of the 2020 Summer season which kicks off in April.

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink

