O'Sullivan in good spirits after horrific fall

Heathcote harness racing reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan is recovering and is in good spirits after a sickening race fall at Ouyen on Sunday.
O'Sullivan suffered facial lacerations after being thrown from the sulky while crossing the finish line aboard Bettor B Nice in the final race on Ouyen Pacing Cup day.
The 20-year-old was taken to Mildura Base Hospital where she remains and underwent scans and x-rays on her back and neck.
Kima Frenning suffered concussion and hand fractures following a horrific fall at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
O'Sullivan's father, Gordon Rothacker medallist Jim O'Sullivan said Shannon was still 'stiff and sore' on Monday morning, but in good spirits.
"She got a decent whack under her chin and will need stitches - they are not sure if there is a little bit of nerve damage there," she said.
"She is pretty stiff and sore, but there are no breaks of anything like that - she's a bit lucky really in that regard.
"She had all sorts of scans and x-rays, but they came up good. We will see what happens from here, she should be able to come out today with a bit of luck.
"Apart from that, she is in good spirits.
"She was a little peeved off that the horse could have won it had he been able to get out. She was looking for a run and realised there was nowhere to go
"She's tried to grab a hold of him to stop him, but he was bolting. He's clipped the wheel and ended up falling."
He added Shannon had been looking forward to 'a couple of good drives' on Wednesday at Shepparton.
"She was more hurt about that and concerned about the horse," he said.
Meanwhile, Harness Racing Victoria has announced further restrictions to race meetings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
HRV chief executive officer Dayle Brown has revealed that from Thursday Victorian harness racing meetings will be limited to eight races per meeting with no more than eight horses per field.
"We must keep our footprint as small as we can and limit the number of people in one place to protect the health and well-being of our people and keep our industry viable during these unprecedented times," he said.
Speaking on RSN 927 on Monday morning, Racing Minister Martin Pakula said racing would continue for the foreseeable future, but its surety remained short.
By Kieran Iles